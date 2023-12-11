SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa

Legendary South African cricketer Jacques Kallis believes that Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli will be crucial for India if they win their maiden test series on South African soil. The Men in Blue will face the Proteas in a two-match test series, with World Test Championship points on the line.

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli dominated the World Cup, scoring 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds, and was named tournament MVP. The 35-year-old has been playing cricket nonstop for the past three months and will return for South Africa’s two-match test series.

Speaking on Star Sports, Jacques Kallis believes that Virat Kohli will be a huge player for the Indian team against South Africa, and that he will be able to pass on knowledge to the young players coming into the team, given his experience of playing in those conditions over the years, and that India needs him to be in top form if they are to win the test series in South Africa.

“He’s a massive player, no matter where it is. Having played here quite a bit and had a fair amount of success. He’ll be able to pass that knowledge on to the other guys, especially the younger guys, and give them ideas on how to manage these conditions and then what to expect.”

“I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa. He has been in good form. I think he will play a major role in helping India. If they are to win here, he will have to have a good series,” Jacques Kallis said.

Virat Kohli has an outstanding track record when it comes to playing Tests in South Africa. In 14 innings, the Indians’ star batter had 719 runs scored at an average of 51.36. During this period, Kohli has also scored two hundred and three fifties.

The 35-year-old is a brilliant batter across the three formats of the game. He was India’s leading run scorer in the ICC events and has contributed to the team’s success in the 50-over format of the game, setting an example to play for the upcoming players.

Despite India’s failure to win the tournament on home soil, Virat Kohli had a brilliant tournament for his persistent performance. His innings included a historic 50th ODI century, which broke yet another of Tendulkar’s records.