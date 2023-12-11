SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 1:09 PM

SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa

Legendary South African cricketer Jacques Kallis believes that Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli will be crucial for India if they win their maiden test series on South African soil. The Men in Blue will face the Proteas in a two-match test series, with World Test Championship points on the line.

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli dominated the World Cup, scoring 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds, and was named tournament MVP. The 35-year-old has been playing cricket nonstop for the past three months and will return for South Africa’s two-match test series.

Speaking on Star Sports, Jacques Kallis believes that Virat Kohli will be a huge player for the Indian team against South Africa, and that he will be able to pass on knowledge to the young players coming into the team, given his experience of playing in those conditions over the years, and that India needs him to be in top form if they are to win the test series in South Africa.

“He’s a massive player, no matter where it is. Having played here quite a bit and had a fair amount of success. He’ll be able to pass that knowledge on to the other guys, especially the younger guys, and give them ideas on how to manage these conditions and then what to expect.”

Jacques Kallis
Jacques Kallis Credits: Twitter

“I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa. He has been in good form. I think he will play a major role in helping India. If they are to win here, he will have to have a good series,” Jacques Kallis said.

Virat Kohli has an outstanding track record when it comes to playing Tests in South Africa. In 14 innings, the Indians’ star batter had 719 runs scored at an average of 51.36. During this period, Kohli has also scored two hundred and three fifties.

The 35-year-old is a brilliant batter across the three formats of the game. He was India’s leading run scorer in the ICC events and has contributed to the team’s success in the 50-over format of the game, setting an example to play for the upcoming players.

Despite India’s failure to win the tournament on home soil, Virat Kohli had a brilliant tournament for his persistent performance. His innings included a historic 50th ODI century, which broke yet another of Tendulkar’s records.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Jacques Kallis

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Related Article
SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa
SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa

Dec 11, 2023, 1:09 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Look At Very Specific Areas In Their T20 Games Be It IPL Or India &#8211; Paras Mhambrey
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Look At Very Specific Areas In Their T20 Games Be It IPL Or India – Paras Mhambrey

Dec 9, 2023, 2:32 PM

Virat Kohli No Longer First Choice No.3 Batter For India In T20 Cricket, Ishan Kishan Likely To Take His Spot &#8211; Reports
Virat Kohli No Longer First Choice No.3 Batter For India In T20 Cricket, Ishan Kishan Likely To Take His Spot – Reports

Dec 7, 2023, 4:29 PM

Virat Kohli Is The Greatest Ever ODI Cricketer Now &#8211; Harry Brook Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Remarkable Consistency
Virat Kohli Is The Greatest Ever ODI Cricketer Now – Harry Brook Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Remarkable Consistency

Dec 7, 2023, 12:16 PM

SA vs IND: I Won&#8217;t Be Adventurous And Say Virat Kohli Will Do it &#8211; Brian Lara Shares His Opinion On Ace Indian Batter Breaking Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s Record
SA vs IND: I Won’t Be Adventurous And Say Virat Kohli Will Do it – Brian Lara Shares His Opinion On Ace Indian Batter Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Dec 7, 2023, 11:18 AM

Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer
Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer

Dec 3, 2023, 1:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy