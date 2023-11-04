Not Rohit Sharma Or Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor Picks The Best ODI Batter In The World At The Moment

Former cricketer Ross Taylor of New Zealand has declared Virat Kohli the finest batsman in the world for one-day internationals (ODIs), surpassing even Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. The former Indian skipper is one of the top contenders to be termed the greatest ODI player of all time given his record in the 50-over format of the game.

The age-old argument of who is the “greatest of all time” continues to dominate cricket discourse, splitting commentators into two camps: those who support Kohli and those who maintain that the Master Blaster is still in a class apart.

Despite the fact that this question is regularly raised in the Indian circuit, particularly by supporters, Ross Taylor picked his former RCB teammate Virat Kohli as the greatest ODI batter and said that he is fortunate not to face Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah at his peak bowling form and feels that he has been the key to the team’s success in the ongoing marquee event

“I think it’s hard to go past Virat. In the one-day format, he’s the best player. Him and Sachin are the best ever one-day players,” Ross Taylor said.

“I am glad I am retired because Bumrah used to always give us nightmares, I think to the New Zealand team. Obviously, he’s just come back from injury and bowled fantastically well. I think currently he is probably a player that a team tends to scout and prepare well for,” Ross Taylor added.

Jasprit Bumrah made his India comeback in Ireland T20Is. He had been out of action since 2022 September due to a stress fracture to his back and had undergone surgery earlier this year but has been the standout bowler for the Men in Blue providing breakthroughs for the team with both new balls and picking up wickets in the middle overs of the game.

I Think The Favourites For The Tournament Are India – Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor discussed his predictions for the 2023 ODI World Cup’s top sides and selected India as the front-runner to win the championship rather than his own country, given their brilliant form in the ongoing mega event.

“Well, I think the favourites for the tournament are India, with the way they are playing, being fantastic, and obviously home conditions,” Ross Taylor further added.

The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites to win the championship, as they have almost a full-strength squad and well-settled unit heading the primary 50-over competition in the World and they will look to continue their fine form going forward in the tournament.