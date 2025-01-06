Shubman Gill will not be India’s vice-captain for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the BCCI has decided to give the opportunity to India pacer Jasprit Bumrah instead.

The India National Cricket Team has now shifted its focus to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The competition is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19th to March 9th.

The Indian Team will now aim to win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 to offer their fans something to rejoice about.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made significant changes to the team’s leadership. Rohit Sharma is set to captain India in the ICC event, but his deputy is set to change.

Jasprit Bumrah to replace Shubman Gill Indian team vice-captain for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

According to sources in the Times of India, the India National Cricket Team would have a new vice-captain for the competition.

Following the T20 World Cup 2024, India appointed young Shubman Gill as vice-captain of both white-ball formats. The decision was made with the future in mind, as the BCCI wanted the kids to be developed by senior players.

Shubman Gill is unlikely to stay as vice-captain of the India Team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. According to speculations, elite pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the eight-nation tournament starting next month.

Jasprit Bumrah has long been a member of India’s leadership group. He served as vice-captain of the squad in an ODI series against South Africa in early 2022 before making his captaincy debut against Ireland in 2023, marking his comeback to international cricket after a long absence.

Jasprit Bumrah captained India in two Tests on Australia tour

Jasprit Bumrah has not played an ODI since the ICC World Cup 2023 but has been part of the Indian think tank for a long time. He recently captained India in Perth and Sydney Tests during their Australia Test tour. India won the Perth Test by 295 runs but lost the Sydney Test by 6 wickets, to lose the series 1-3.

Jasprit Bumrah taking over as vice-captain from Shubman Gill will be a significant step for the team. This suggests that the premier fast bowler will be in a position to captain the squad if Rohit Sharma decides to leave or relinquishes leadership.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to unveil the roster for the England series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 this week.

