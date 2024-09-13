Since the retirement of David Warner in the last Australian summer, the national selectors have been finding it hard to get the opening partner of Usman Khawaja. Steve Smith’s stay didn’t work against West Indies and New Zealand as the former captain, Tim Paine, suggested a new player to open the innings.

The New South Wales-batter has scored just 171 Test runs in eight innings at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 52.94 with just one half-century that ended a losing cause at the Gabba. However, at his favorite number four position, Smith recorded 5966 red-ball runs at an average of 61.51.

Tim Paine pointed out that he won’t be having their ‘Smudge’ at the opening position, as he also reckoned that the board is perhaps planning the same before the upcoming home summer against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

“I wouldn’t have Steve Smith in the first place, as I have spoken about a few times. What it tells me is that the conversation they had, they are looking to change.” The Hobart-born expressed this during a podcast on SEN Tessie. “What it also tells me is that they think their best six batters are those who played in New Zealand (Earlier in 2024). So, they want to keep that as their top six.”

Travis Head to open for Australia in Tests? Tim Paine suggests

Tim Paine believes that on the back of his struggle in New Zealand and at home towards the end of the summer, comments of Smith regarding the opening position have changed.

“If Steve Smith isn’t opening, then the opener is coming elsewhere from the top six. So, where would you want to go? I am not so sure. But, I have heard it, and even from the commentary of Steve himself has changed.” The former captain revealed.

“If you remember going into the Pakistan and West Indies series, he was very clear and open that he wanted to open the batting. He wanted a new challenge in his career and he thought that at the top of the order. Last month or so, his commentary has changed, and I think he is saying that he will where the team wants him to bat. So, I fully expected Steve Smith to move back down the order.” The 39-year-old remarked.

Tim Paine also wants Smith to move back to the latter’s favorable number four spot, while Marnus Labuschagne could move up to the number three.

“So, Steve Smith will move back to 4, and Marnus probably moves up to three, I am not sure, but they are saying the top six batters are their best. I think there is a little bit of shortage of openers around the country, and there is no bigger challenge for an opening a batter to what’s coming in our shores in the summer.” The wicket-keeper batter claimed.

“Someone like Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, any opening batter is going to have a tough time of it. It’s where you fight fire with fire, I think, and put a Travis Head out there and say these guys are super powerful in attack.” Tim Paine, who lost both the red-ball series at home against India in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 summer, advised.

The veteran plans to have some aggression with Head at the opening spot or admires if they could bring back Cameron Bancroft in the squad.

“So, we are going to put back on them, and Travis has shown that he could do it in all formats or, do we go back to someone like a Cameron Bancroft in the squad, or move Marnus up at the top of the order? Fascinating to watch, I would love to see them taking the aggressive approach with Head at the top.” Tim Paine concluded.