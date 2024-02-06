NZ vs AUS 2024: Australia Announce T20I Squad For New Zealand Series

Australia, on Tuesday (February 6), announced a full-strength squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The series will mark the return of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Travis Head to T20Is as Australia eye the T20 World Cup this year.

The trio as well as Steve Smith are rested for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies at home. Starc and Cummins were also not a part of the T20I squad that played five matches in India right after the ODI World Cup in November. With Cummins and Starc returning, Sean Abbott and Jason Behrendorff have made way for them in the T20I team.

Australia are also dealing with some injuries at the moment. Matt Short is currently sidelined with a low-grade hamstring injury that he suffered in the second ODI against the West Indies. Aaron Hardie will replace Short in the T20I squad for the series against West Indies but he is expected to be fit in time for the New Zealand tour. Nathan Ellis, who is currently recovering a rib injury, has also been named in the team.

“Travis, Pat, Mitchell and Steve rejoin the squad following the series against the West Indies with Jason Behrendorff and Sean Abbott amongst the standby players from those playing the upcoming T20s,” Australia’s chair of selectors George Bailey said.

“The next six games will provide us the opportunity to start shaping what we think our World Cup squad will look like and potential roles within that.

“We will also fully utilise the opportunity to monitor and watch the performances of the Australian players in the IPL immediately preceding the World Cup,” he added.

Australia T20 squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa