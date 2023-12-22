NZ vs BAN: Kane Williamson And Kyle Jamieson Dropped From New Zealand’s T20 Squad For Bangladesh Series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Kyle Jamieson have been pulled from New Zealand’s T20I team for the upcoming home match against Bangladesh. In Williamson’s absence, Mitchell Santner will captain the New Zealand team in the shorter format of the game.

Stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner will lead a relatively settled Black Caps T20 squad in the team’s final international series of the year. The Kiwis will face Bangladesh in the 1st T20 International in Napier on December 27th before two further matches in Tauranga on December 29th and 31st.

According to the statement released by New Zealand Cricket, Kane Williamson missed out on the majority of cricket in 2023 before returning to the side during the 2023 ODI World Cup. It is said that he “will undergo a period of knee rehabilitation and strengthening following his recent return to play in India and Bangladesh.”

Captain Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn from the T20 Squad to face Bangladesh after Christmas. They will be replaced by Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy, respectively. Mitchell Santner will be captain for the series. #NZvBAN https://t.co/pBk3TcLFk2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 21, 2023

New Zealand fast bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was also withdrawn from the T20 series against Bangladesh “his hamstring injury was best served by a period of targeted rehabilitation leading into February’s Test Series against South Africa”

Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy have been called up to replace Williamson and Jamieson for the Bangladesh series, with NZC citing “medical advice and consideration of the team’s upcoming schedule, with a focus on this summer’s Test series against South Africa and Australia” as the rationale for the decision.

The series is important for the team since it serves as a warm-up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in the West Indies and the United States next year. Regular opener Devon Conway, as well as other injured players, including Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Henry Shipley, were not considered for selection.

The New Zealand team features both experienced and inexperienced players, and they seek to strengthen their T20 strategy as they prepare for the global championship in 2024. The players will be able to stake their place in the squad and contribute significantly to the team’s success.

New Zealand squad for T20Is against Bangladesh

Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee