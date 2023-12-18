NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring

New Zealand are taking no chances with their star fast-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson’s hamstring injury, as he has been ruled out of the final two One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh. The 28-year-old did not play in the first 50-over match in Dunedin on Sunday.

In a statement released by New Zealand Cricket, It said that the decision on Kyle Jamieson was made after he experienced stiffness in his hamstring following his arrival home from Bangladesh last week. Meanwhile, Ben Sears will remain in the Blackcaps squad for the final two ODI matches.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment at Kyle Jamieson’s absence for the next two games and expressed his confidence in Sears that he can deliver for the team if he gets a chance to play for the Kiwis in the next two games.

“There’s a lot of cricket ahead of us and we want to make sure Kyle’s in the best place possible without taking any unnecessary risks, As we flagged when naming the ODI squad we see the series as a chance to provide opportunities to some new players, and Ben fits that category,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

Meanwhile, Finn Allen has been released from the squad for the second ODI in order to play for the Auckland Aces in their Super Smash opener on Tuesday. Jamieson and Allen did not play in the opening ODI of the series against Bangladesh, which New Zealand won the match by 44 runs (DLS method) on Sunday.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson will lead a relatively settled T20 squad in the team’s final international series of the year. The Kiwis will face Bangladesh in the 1st T20 International in Napier on December 27th before two further matches in Tauranga on December 29th and 31st.

The series would be significant for the team since it acts as the team’s preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States next year.

New Zealand squad for rest of ODI series: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Rachin Ravindra, Adithya Ashok, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, William O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Finn Allen (only third ODI)