NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring

All

Cricket News

NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM

NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring

New Zealand are taking no chances with their star fast-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson’s hamstring injury, as he has been ruled out of the final two One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh. The 28-year-old did not play in the first 50-over match in Dunedin on Sunday.

In a statement released by New Zealand Cricket, It said that the decision on Kyle Jamieson was made after he experienced stiffness in his hamstring following his arrival home from Bangladesh last week. Meanwhile, Ben Sears will remain in the Blackcaps squad for the final two ODI matches.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment at Kyle Jamieson’s absence for the next two games and expressed his confidence in Sears that he can deliver for the team if he gets a chance to play for the Kiwis in the next two games.

Gary Stead
Gary Stead Credits: Twitter

“There’s a lot of cricket ahead of us and we want to make sure Kyle’s in the best place possible without taking any unnecessary risks, As we flagged when naming the ODI squad we see the series as a chance to provide opportunities to some new players, and Ben fits that category,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

Meanwhile, Finn Allen has been released from the squad for the second ODI in order to play for the Auckland Aces in their Super Smash opener on Tuesday. Jamieson and Allen did not play in the opening ODI of the series against Bangladesh, which New Zealand won the match by 44 runs (DLS method) on Sunday.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson will lead a relatively settled T20 squad in the team’s final international series of the year. The Kiwis will face Bangladesh in the 1st T20 International in Napier on December 27th before two further matches in Tauranga on December 29th and 31st.

The series would be significant for the team since it acts as the team’s preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States next year.

New Zealand squad for rest of ODI series: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Rachin Ravindra, Adithya Ashok, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, William O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Finn Allen (only third ODI)

Tagged:

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand National Cricket Team

NZ vs BAN 2023

Related Article
NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring
NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring

Dec 18, 2023, 2:55 PM

NZ vs BAN: Kane Williamson Returns To Lead New Zealand In Three Match T20I Series Against Bangladesh
NZ vs BAN: Kane Williamson Returns To Lead New Zealand In Three Match T20I Series Against Bangladesh

Dec 17, 2023, 11:46 AM

Dhaka Dry Pitch Wasn&#8217;t Unintentional One &#8211; Habibul Bashar Opens Up On The Rage Turner For The Second Test Against New Zealand
Dhaka Dry Pitch Wasn’t Unintentional One – Habibul Bashar Opens Up On The Rage Turner For The Second Test Against New Zealand

Dec 11, 2023, 12:07 PM

BAN vs NZ: Three Uncapped Players Named In New Zealand Squad For ODI Series Against Bangladesh
BAN vs NZ: Three Uncapped Players Named In New Zealand Squad For ODI Series Against Bangladesh

Dec 7, 2023, 1:25 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: They Understand The Mentality Of The Opposition &#8211; Rohit Sharma Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: They Understand The Mentality Of The Opposition – Rohit Sharma Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 1:14 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;Our Intention Wasn&#8217;t To Groom Our Child Into A Cricketer&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Rachin Ravindra&#8217;s Father Clarifies The Reason Behind His Name
ODI World Cup 2023: “Our Intention Wasn’t To Groom Our Child Into A Cricketer…” – Rachin Ravindra’s Father Clarifies The Reason Behind His Name

Nov 14, 2023, 2:08 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy