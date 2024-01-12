NZ vs PAK: I Believe There’s Not Much To Be Gained By Changing Things Up – Ramiz Raja Slams Pakistan Team Management For Splitting Opening Pair

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja feels that Pakistan should not break the opening partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan going into the T20 World Cup 2024, given their brilliant performance for the team in the shorter format of the game.

The combination of Pakistan star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan was fruitful in terms of runs for the team in T20 Cricket. However, there was widespread criticism of the pair’s conservative approach in the crucial overs of the innings, putting additional load on the middle order.

Speaking on CricWick, Ramiz Raja believes that dividing up the two top-quality batsmen provides no significant advantage for Pakistan, highlighting their performance for the team in the T20 format throughout the years.

“I wouldn’t agree [with the decision of splitting Babar and Rizwan]. Pundits across the international fraternity take the name of Babar and Rizwan together as an opening pair. That’s because we have been consistent.

“From the pool we had available, we picked these two. If you are averaging 40-45 with a strike rate of 128-130, and you’re providing starts, and are fighting it out in the big games, I believe there’s not much to be gained by changing things up,” Ramiz Raja said.

Babar Azam will reportedly bat third in the shortest format, while youngster Saim Ayub is expected to partner Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order in the away series against New Zealand. Over the past few years, Babar and Rizwan have frequently teamed up and had some memorable partnerships against the quality opponents.

You Can’t Go Into A World Cup In An Experimental Stage – Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja warned Pakistan against making too many changes ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States and wants the team management to back their players going into the marquee event.

Despite not winning the T20 World Cup since 2009, the Men in Green have impressed throughout the last two editions making it into the semifinals and finals.

“You can’t go into a World Cup in an experimental stage, particularly if you don’t have options. If you have created options, then great. I still believe big teams have a solid opening pair, a solid wicketkeeper, and a solid opening bowling pair,” he stated.

“In 2021, we won all the ICC awards – the T20 player of the year (Mohammad Rizwan), the [men’s] Cricketer of the Year Shaheen Afridi. So my point is, please stick with these players a bit more. If they were on top of the world then, why can’t they do it now?

“This is a ‘handle with care’ phase we are going through. I don’t know how long this board will remain, what will happen to the players after that, how long this management remains,” he concluded.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings for Pakistan in the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. The duo now have the record for the most runs scored by a pair in men’s Twenty20 Internationals. It’ll be interesting to see how Babar Azam adjusts to his new role at No.3 spot.