NZ vs PAK: New Zealand Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Series

New Zealand, on Wednesday (January 3), announced their squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Pakistan. The Black Caps will host Pakistan at home later this month for the white-ball series.

The series is scheduled to start on January 12 with the first game taking place at the Eden Park. The hosts have recalled fast-bowler Matt Henry who was sidelined with a hamstring injury that he sustained during the ODI World Cup in India. Before playing against Pakistan, Henry will return to action for Canterbury Kings against Central Stags in a Super Smash match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The home side have also recalled captain Kane Williamson and opening batsman Devon Conway. Both the players were rested for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh at home after their participation in the World Cup and the Test series in Bangladesh.

Williamson will be available for four of the five games and will miss the third one. Uncapped Josh Clarkson has been called up as cover for the third game while spinner Mitchell Santner will lead the side in Williamson’s absence.

New Zealand squad:

Fast-bowler Lockie Ferguson has been called up for the series too after recovering from an achilles injury which has sidelined him since the One Day World Cup. He will join the team for the last three games. For the first two games, Ben Sears will be a part of the team.

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult and allrounder Jimmy Neesham were not available for selection due to T20 league commitments. Both the players last plied their trade for New Zealand during the ODI World Cup.

“It’s great to be welcoming back Matt, Devon, Lockie and Kane,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

“They’re four quality players in their own right and their skills and experience will bolster our side. Starting the series off at Eden Park on a Friday night will be a great occasion and one I know the team will relish.

“With just three T20I series left before the T20 World Cup, all matches are vitally important for our preparation,” he added.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (c) (games 1,2,4 & 5), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (game 3 only), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson (games 3, 4 & 5), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears (games 1 & 2), Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series schedule:

1st T20I – Fri, Jan 12, Eden Park

2nd T20I – Sun, Jan 14, Seddon Park

3rd T20I – Wed, Jan 17, University Oval

4th T20I – Fri, Jan 19, Hagley Oval

5th T20I – Sun, Jan 21, Hagley Oval