NZ vs PAK: New Zealand Appoint Andre Adams As Their Bowling Coach

New Zealand have appointed former allrounder Andre Adams as their bowling coach ahead of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan. The upcoming series will be their second home assignment of the season after the white-ball series against Bangladesh.

Andre Adams will be a part of New Zealand’s backroom staff that has Gary Stead as head coach and Luke Ronchi as batting coach. He will begin his stint as the bowling coach on Wednesday (January 10), a day before New Zealand take on Pakistan in the first T20I in Auckland.

After bringing an end to his playing career in 2015, Andre Adams joined Auckland Cricket Club as a bowling coach for the 2015/16 season. In 2018, he joined Australian domestic team New South Wales as their bowling coach and was credited with bringing Mitchell Starc out of a form slump in 2019. He has also plied his trade for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash league.

In recent times, he served as the fast bowling coach of the New Zealand women’s team on their limited-overs tour of South Africa in September-October last year. New Zealand were without a bowling coach since Shane Jurgensen stepped down from the post after the 2023 World Cup in India.

Andre Adams’ playing career:

Talking about Andre Adams’ playing career, he represented New Zealand in 1 Test, 42 ODIs and 4 T20Is between 2002 and 2007. In international cricket, he picked up 62 wickets across formats. The 48-year old enjoyed a very successful career in domestic cricket.

He played 173 first-class games and picked up a total of 692 wickets in addition to taking 209 List A wickets and 87 T20 wickets. Apart from playing in New Zealand, Andre Adams also enjoyed stints in the English county circuit with Nottinghamshire, Hampshire and Essex.

Meanwhile, the five-match NZ vs PAK T20I series is scheduled to begin on January 12.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 – Schedule:

January 12: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

January 14: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton

January 17: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

January 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch