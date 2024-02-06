sportzwiki logo
Cricket News

  NZ vs SA: Kane Williamson Equals Don Bradman And Joe Root's Home Test Century Records Following His Impressive Centuries Against South Africa

NZ vs SA: Kane Williamson Equals Don Bradman And Joe Root’s Home Test Century Records Following His Impressive Centuries Against South Africa

Avinash T

Feb 6, 2024 at 2:29 PM

NZ vs SA: Kane Williamson Equals Don Bradman And Joe Root's Home Test Century Records Following His Impressive Centuries Against South Africa

Ace New Zealand batter Kane Williamson is going through a dream run in the longer format of the game. The New Zealand batter has been in fine form in red-ball cricket, having scored back-to-back hundreds in the opening Test against South Africa at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Kane Williamson scored 109 runs in the first innings off 132 balls, including 12 fours and a six. The veteran stepped up his game and scored another century. The Right-handed batter has scored 118 runs from 289 balls. The Black Caps have taken a gigantic 528-run lead in their second innings, with 7 wickets in hand.

Kane Williamson’s 31st Test century marks a number of significant milestones for him in test cricket. The right-handed batter earned his 18th Test century, putting him joint-sixth in the all-time list of home Test hundreds.

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson Credits: Twitter

In 46 home Tests, Kane Williamson has 4487 runs at an average of 69.03. Legendary Australian cricketer Don Bradman and former England captain Joe Root both have 18 Test centuries at home. Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting share the record of 23 hundred.

Earlier in the first innings, Kane Williamson scored his 30th Test century, surpassing Australia legend Don Bradman and Indian batting master Virat Kohli on the all-time list of hundreds. This milestone was attained with the skill and finesse that distinguishes Williamson’s performance, underlining his status as one of the world’s top batters across all formats.

Kane Williamson also joined Steve Smith of Australia as the second-fastest to score 31 Test hundreds. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record, reaching the milestone in his 165th innings. The seasoned New Zealand batter became the fifth Kiwi batsman to score two hundred in a single match. The others are Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones, and Peter Fulton.

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson Credits: Twitter

Kane Williamson has had an impressive red-ball cricket career. His journey to this point has been marked by numerous records and accolades. The 33-year-old now has more Test hundreds and double centuries than any other New Zealander.

He had previously played 96 Tests and scored 29 hundred before his current performance against the Proteas, which brought his total to 31 hundred. His 55.13 average ranks him sixth on the list, trailing only cricket superstars such as Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, and Steve Smith, with the great Don Bradman at the top.

Don Bradman

Joe Root

Kane Williamson

New Zealand National Cricket Team

NZ vs SA 2024

South Africa National Cricket Team

