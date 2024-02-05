NZ vs SA: Rachin Ravindra Becomes 4th New Zealand Batter To Convert His Maiden Test Hundred Into Double Hundred

Young New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra surpassed his maiden Test century with a double century in the ongoing first test against South Africa. With his spectacular double century, the left-handed batsman broke a long-held New Zealand batting record in test cricket.

Rachin Ravindra set the record for the highest score by a New Zealander in his debut Test century. Mathew Sinclair previously held the record of 214 in 1999. Sinclair scored in a Test against the West Indies at Wellington. However, Ravindra has surpassed him for the record after 25 long years.

The Southpaw scored a double century in his fourth Test and seventh innings of his test career. He made his Test debut in November 2021 and has scored 313 runs in 7 innings. The left-handed all-rounder regularly plays in all three formats.

The 24-year-old’s double century displays his talent and potential across the formats, which were earlier highlighted by his record-breaking performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, when he amassed 578 runs, surpassing icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and Babar Azam for the most runs by a batsman in their first World Cup appearance.

Rachin Ravindra’s road to this milestone began on the first day of the Test match, when he and Kane Williamson guided New Zealand to a dominating lead, with both batsmen scoring hundreds on the opening day of the first test. Ravindra’s overnight score of 118 surged to an amazing double hundred in the second session of Day 2.

The left-hander also shared a magnificent 232-run partnership with Kane Williamson for the third wicket in New Zealand against South Africa’s first Test. Williamson also scored a century in the match, becoming the first Kiwi batter to reach 30 hundreds in Tests.

Rachin Ravindra and Williamson guided New Zealand to a massive score of 511-10 in the first innings of the Bay Oval Test. The southpaw scored 240 runs off 366 deliveries, securing his first Test century. Throughout his innings, the 24-year-old hit 26 boundaries and three sixes to achieve this historic milestone in the game.

Ravindra’s innings was a blend of patience and aggression, as he handled the South African bowling attack with perfection, edging closer to the coveted double ton, which he eventually secured, marking a watershed moment in his young career.