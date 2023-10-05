ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch Reveals His Choice Of Australia’s Playing 11 For The Opening Clash Against India

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch believes that the majority of the Australian World Cup team’s players choose their place on their own in the playing 11 against India on Sunday. With Pat Cummins leading their side power-packed players like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc being the key to the team in the marquee event.

Australia is one of the most successful teams in the 50-over World Cup winning five championship titles including the 2015 championship on their home soil. The Pat Cummins-led side has experienced players in their side and they will look to start their World Cup campaign with a victory over host nations India in Chennai.

Speaking on CODE Sports, Aaron Finch has picked the Australia playing 11 for the clash against heavyweights India, as he went with the likes of Cameron Green over the experienced Marcus Stoinis for the first games.

“I think one of the all-rounders will miss, to be honest. I think (the team will) be (David) Warner and (Mitch) Marsh, (Steve) Smith, Marnus (Labuschagne), (Glenn) Maxwell, (Alex) Carey, Green, (Pat) Cummins, (Mitchell) Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa,” Aaron Finch said.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh would open the batting with Travis Head being ruled out for the first few games followed by Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne operating in the middle overs and the Australians would expect a strong finish from Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey to score big runs.

While Australian bowling trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins will look to make an impact with the new ball, and the team will rely on the experience of Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell to do well in Chennai, which could potentially aid the spinners in the opening game of the ODI World Cup.

They’ve Been Pretty Gruelling The Last Six Weeks For Them – Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is happy with the preparations of the Australian team heading into the World Cup and also raised his concerns about the team being on the road starting for the South Africa series which could tire the players towards the end of the World Cup in India.

“I think the preparation’s been OK. The thing that concerns me a little bit is probably how much they’ve played over the last little while and how much everyone’s been on the road. They’ve been pretty grueling the last six weeks for them or eight weeks. You’d hate for them to get to the end of the tournament and all be burnt out,” Aaron Finch added.

The Australian team is on a roll in recent ICC trophies winning the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai and defeating mighty India in the recently concluded World Test Championship final in Kennington, Oval and they will look to prepare themselves against India heading into the marquee event in the country.