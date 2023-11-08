ODI World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa Was On And Off About Three Times, But Glenn Maxwell Wanted To Stay Out There – Pat Cummins

Australian skipper Pat Cummins stated that he was lucky to be in the middle to see Big Show Glenn Maxwell do his thing during the amazing innings of 201* that helped them survive a scare against Afghanistan. Australia recovered from 91 for 7 to successfully chase down 292 runs with Pat Cummins and Maxwell finishing things off for the team and securing their berth in the semi-finals.

Glenn Maxwell rode his luck during his maiden double century when an LBW verdict was overturned when he was on 27, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropped him on 33 runs. Remaining composed, Maxwell launched a counteroffensive approach in his batting to help the side see through the total in the 47th over.

The hard-hitting batter suffered through cramps during his batting innings and looked like he would walk off the field, being unable to stand at a certain stage of the innings.

Speaking to the media, Pat Cummins disclosed that Glenn Maxwell wanted to bat through the innings despite having trouble with the body, as Adam Zampa and Josh Hazelwood were the only batters to bat after him in the game.

“I thought he was going off, Yeah, we had two new South Wales men coming in next. They were lining up, they wouldn’t have missed a thing. But, yeah, I think Zamps was on and off about three times, but Maxie wanted to stay out there,” Pat Cummins said.

Adam Zampa walked off from the changing room after his injury and stood close to the boundary ropes when Maxwell was batting at 147 after Maxwell made the decision to remain on and finish the task—which he accomplished with style.

It Has Got To Be The Greatest Thing That Has Ever Happened – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, who had the finest seat in the house to see Glenn Maxwell’s heroics during the game, was at a loss for words when praising Maxwell’s innings against Afghanistan. He believes that the fans in the stadium would have felt extremely fortunate to watch the game live in Wankhede.

“Ridiculous. Don’t know how to describe it. Great win! It has got to be the greatest thing that has ever happened. One of those days people will say yeah, I was at the stadium for this game,” Pat Cummins added.

The Australian all-rounder became the first player in the history of the 50-over cricket game to record a double century in an ODI. He was also the 11th player overall to do it. It was also the highest score by an Australian as the previous record of 185* was set by Shane Watson in 2011 against Bangladesh.