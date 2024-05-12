Deonna Purrazzo has been one of the acquisitions on the All Elite Wrestling roster to revamp things on the women’s roster. For a long time, there have been complaints over AEW not booking things in a compact way for their female talents, and bringing in the likes of the former TNA Star or someone like Mercedes Mone was supposed to be an effort on the company’s part to change the situation.

At the very beginning of 2024, Deonna Purrazzo created a buzz in professional wrestling by joining All Elite Wrestling and it appears that her friends and peers were really for her arrival to a place where she could live up to her potential.

While speaking with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo revisited the time of contract negotiation with her friends, including Chelsea Green and Britt Baker who were happy with her decision and that they wanted what was best for her, allowing her to make decisions based on her happiness and success. It would have been great to be with Chelsea or her husband Steve in a different brand but she ultimately made the choice that she felt was the best for her career.

Deonna Purrazzo was happy to be in touch with AEW President

Stating further about her signing with the AEW, Deonna Purrazzo noted that 90 days before her contract with TNA expired, she reached out to Sonjay Dutt expressing her interest in renewal. But she also had discussions with Tony Khan in early December, resulting in a Zoom call and a done deal. After reviewing the contract, the final signing occurred on December 31.

“I got put in touch with Tony Khan. We talked directly at the beginning of December. We hopped on a Zoom call and it felt like it was a done deal, but of course, you never know until it actually is. It wasn’t until two or three weeks later, right after Christmas, that I got the contract to review,” Deonna Purrazzo continued.

“I kind of went back and forth about some stuff that were in it, got some things changed. We were both happy at the end of the day and I think it got signed December 31st.”

In the latter part of 2023, rumors about Deonna Purrazzo’s next destination in the wrestling circuit were running rampant for a long time. Then on the very first episode of AEW Dynamite of 2024, she finally arrived on All Elite Wrestling and declared herself to be an ALL ELITE. Upon that appearance, she was quick to enter a feud with Toni Storm over the AEW Women’s World Championship.