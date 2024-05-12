Becky Lynch became the WWE Women’s World Champion on WWE Raw, a couple of weeks ago and she is set for action as a champ in her seventh reign on this coming episode of the show. The announcement came during a commercial that aired on Friday’s SmackDown, though WWE did not reveal her opponent.

After Rhea Ripley announced herself to be injured a couple of weeks ago, the women’s world champion had to be vacated and WWE decided to fill up that spot by hosting a battle royal. The performers in that battle royal were Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile with the winner becoming the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

King And Queen Of The Ring 2024: Two WWE Superstars Advance In Live Event

Becky Lynch was the last woman standing in the ring to capture the seventh world title of her career by eliminating Liv Morgan. Eventually, Morgan would be the first challenger of title reign, as well. As announced on last week’s episode of WWE Raw, the next Women’s World Championship match for the champion was confirmed against Liv at WWE’s King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25.

Carmella Set For Business Venture Amid Lengthy Hiatus From WWE

Becky Lynch entered a feud with Liv Morgan

On last week’s episode of WWE Raw, a segment aired where Liv Morgan confronted Becky Lynch during a sit-down interview. Then they were interrupted by Damage CTRL, and Morgan opted to leave her opponent in harm’s way for an assault. Then one of the latest NXT call-ups Lyra Valkyria came to the rescue before advancing in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

WWE Raw May 13 episode match card

WWE Raw May 13 episode takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and the match card for the show is given below,

– King of the Ring quarterfinal: Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso

– King of the Ring quarterfinal: Gunther vs. either Kofi Kingston or Rey Mysterio

– Queen of the Ring quarterfinal: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

– Queen of the Ring quarterfinal: IYO SKY vs. either Shayna Baszler or Zelina Vega

– Becky Lynch in action