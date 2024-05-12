Adam Copeland has issued a challenge for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 for a gimmick match to Malakai Black that would see the duo rip each other apart in a stipulated environment filled with various weapons.

Copeland went toe-to-toe with Kyle O’Reilly on AEW Collision to retain the TNT title. The finishing sequence of the match saw O’Reilly receiving a kick and the referee went to check if he was okay. Copeland set up for the spear, which O’Reilly countered with a guillotine choke. Copeland countered with an Implant DDT and hit the spear to get the pinfall win.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024: Kenny Omega announces Anarchy in the Arena Match

After the match went off the air, Adam Copeland appeared on Rampage behind steel and barbed wire. Mentioning his victories over House of Black members – Buddy Matthews and Brody King, he next wanted to face Malakai Black and thus challenged him to a barbed wire steel cage match for the TNT title at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. His opponent is yet to answer the challenge.

AEW Star Saraya Defends Her Brother’s Sacrifice For Professional Wrestling

Copeland has been continuing his feud with The House of Black members following AEW Dynasty in April where he lost a six-man tag team match to the stable and he was the one to be pinned by Black in that match. Then on Dynamite, Black said his goal was to remind Copeland of how cold-hearted son of a b**** he was and these two are now set to collide at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

It was on Dynamite that Copeland went on to defeat King in the main event match after which King attacked Copeland until O’Reilly came out for the save. Backstage, the two set up the title match for Collision, in O’Reilly’s hometown of Edmonton, Canada after which the new matchup was also teased for AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place within two weeks from now on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Multiple matches for the PPV have been confirmed and they are given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone

– AEW Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston