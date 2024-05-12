A loaded card has been announced for the coming episode of AEW Dynamite as we head toward the Double or Nothing PPV show. One of the matches will feature an eliminator for the AEW World title.

The AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland will face Brian Cage in a singles match following what transpired on this Saturday’s Collision. As Cage explained why The Mogul Embassay turned on Swerve, they were attacked by Swerve. Cage escaped the ring while Swerve single-handedly took out both Toa Liona and Kaun. Swerve has been confirmed to face Christian Cage at Double or Nothing, two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

The BCC members will be seen in action on AEW Dynamite, when Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up together, taking on Kyle Fletcher and NJPW’s Jeff Cobb. Per the comments from Tony Schiavone, this will be a match where Don Callis is looking for revenge after Moxley defeated and injured Powerhouse Hobbs in their IWGP World title match.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will also be in action when she takes on Harley Cameron in a singles contest. This would be a rare occasion where the latter is slated for two back-to-back matches on consecutive AEW Dynamite episodes. Last week, Cameron faced Storm’s ally Mariah May in a match and came up short.

Members of The Elite will also be in action as Kazuchika Okada will face Dax Harwood while The Young Bucks will face Daniels and Matt Sydal in a tag match on AEW Dynamite. This comes as an aftermath of FTR, Eddie Kingston, and Danielson confronting The Elite, last week. Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone’s contract signing segment for Double or Nothing will also be there on the show.

AEW Dynamite May 15 Episode match card

– AEW World title eliminator: Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage

– Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cob

– Dax Harwood vs. Kazuchika Okada

– The Young Bucks vs. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels

– Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

– Mercedes Mone-Willow Nightingale contract signing

– Will Ospreay-Roderick Strong face-to-face

– Adam Copeland calls out Malakai Black for Double or Nothing

– Hook returns