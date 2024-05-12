The WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments proceeded during the live events that went by last night and they will further continue, tonight with a couple of more matches. Two Smackdown stars advanced in the tourney while there will be an opportunity for two Raw roster members to advance, further.

LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar on this Saturday’s WWE house show in Chattanooga, Tennessee to advance to the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament. On that same show, Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin to make it to the next round of the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament.

Following this outcome, Knight will now face Tama Tonga on the next episode of WWE SmackDown, while Stratton will face Bianca Belair. Both these matches will be contested as part of the quarterfinals of King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament.

More updates from King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament

As reported earlier, two more King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament matches will take place on tonight’s house show in Macon, Georgia to determine the quarterfinal matches on the Raw side of the bracket. Kofi Kingston will take on Rey Mysterio with the winner facing Gunther on this coming episode of Raw. Plus, a match between Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega will determine IYO SKY’s opponent on that same night.

Randy Orton, Tama Tonga, and Carmelo Hayes won their respective first round matches on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown to advance to the quarterfinals. Orton defeated AJ Styles, Tonga defeated Angelo Dawkins and Hayes defeated Baron Corbin to proceed further. Thus, Hayes will face Orton and Tonga will face Knight.

In the Queen of the Ring 2024 side, Nia Jax defeated Naomi while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair respectively defeated Piper Niven and Candice LeRae to advance. Belair will thus face Stratton winner while Cargill will take on Jax in the quarterfinal.

The final matches of the King of the Ring as well as Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament will take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25 at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.