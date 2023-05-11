Former England Spinner Graeme Swann made a stunning prediction on the Afghanistan team and feels they can have the best chance to win ODI World Cup later this year if their star spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed can maintain their form in the Indian conditions.

Rashid Khan And Noor Ahmed have been the pillar of strength for the defending Gujarat Titans as they are bowling in tandem to provide a vital breakthrough for them in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Left arm spinner has been the revelation in his season and has picked up 11 wickets from seven games whereas the Gujarat Titans vice-captain has picked up 19 wickets in eleven games to help them remain at the top of the table.

With the edition of the Indian Premier League reaching the business end, the focus has shifted towards the ODI World Cup later this year. Speaking to the Jio cinema, Swann believes that every nation will be jealous of the Indian team for having numerous wrist-spinning talent in India and reckoned that Afghanistan has the best possibility to win the tournament if Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad can keep up their form in India.

“Every nation should be jealous that India has so many good wrist spinners in the country. The only nation that shouldn’t be jealous is Afghanistan. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad are possibly the best two bowlers in the world currently. Afghanistan can win the World Cup if they keep going,” Graeme Swann said.

Will Afghanistan Team Surprise Everyone In The Indian Soil As Graeme Swann Predicts?

The Afghanistan side has got numerous spin bowling options with the likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, and Qais Ahmed in their side and with the increase in the global T20 leagues the Afghanistan players have got the opportunity to play alongside top players in the world and they good chance making an impact ODI World Cup later this year.

Afghanistan team will reportedly play the ODI series against India in June as a preparation for the high-octane tournament in October-November. Given the 50-over format series, it would be crucial for Afghanistan to prepare them well for the upcoming ODI WC 2023.

While the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is expected to get underway on October 5, India is hosting this event solely for the first time after hosting it thrice in the past with neighbouring countries. Besides, the grand finale of the ODI WC 2023 is likely scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.