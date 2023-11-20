ODI World Cup 2023: All Made For Him To Score Another Hundred Like He Normally Does – Pat Cummins On Importance Of Virat Kohli’s Wicket

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

ODI World Cup 2023: All Made For Him To Score Another Hundred Like He Normally Does – Pat Cummins On Importance Of Virat Kohli’s Wicket

Avinash T
Nov 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: All Made For Him To Score Another Hundred Like He Normally Does – Pat Cummins On Importance Of Virat Kohli's Wicket

Australian skipper Pat Cummins spoke about the crucial dismissal of the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli to silence the fully packed Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in the marquee final clash against the home-favourite India on Sunday.

Pat Cummins got the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli in crucial moments of the game to put the pressure back on the Indian side. The Former Indian skipper and KL Rahul had a partnership of 67 runs before Cummins dismissed the latter from the match, which eventually started the team’s collapse in the marquee final.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pat Cummins said that they took some time to embrace the silence of the crowd after Virat Kohli’s dismissal and felt that it was a significant wicket for them since he appeared well-positioned for another century at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“We did take a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd. It felt like it was one of those days all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does. That was satisfying,” Pat Cummins said.

Australia proved once again that they could play at their peak in the grandest of stages when they overcame India on Sunday to win the 50-overs World Cup and cemented their status as the most successful team in the history of the game, with both bowlers and batters stepping for the big game.

These Are The Moments That You’ll Remember For The Rest Of Your Life – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins believes that winning the ODI World Cup is a pinnacle in International cricket and feels that it is extra special to win the championship in front of a big crowd like this. The 30-year-old is overall happy with the Australian team’s performance throughout the year, where they looked almost impossible to stop in the big tournaments.

“That’s huge, I think that’s the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup. Especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this. Yeah, that’s huge. Yeah, it’s been a big year for everyone, but our cricket team has been here in India, Ashes, World Test Championship and top it off with this is just huge and these are the moments that you’ll remember for the rest of your life,” Pat Cummins added.

In his remarkable cricketing career, Pat Cummins will walk as one of the greatest captains and players from Australia, leading them to the World Test Championship title and ODI World Cup title in the same year apart from retaining the Ashes series against the mighty England team. The 30-year-old has also won the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Pat Cummins

Virat Kohli

ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World &#8211; Travis Head
ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World – Travis Head

Nov 20, 2023, 2:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls – Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia

Nov 20, 2023, 1:49 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Happens Sometimes The Final Doesn’t Go Your Way – Sunil Gavaskar Mighty Proud Of India’s Campaign In The Marquee Event

Nov 20, 2023, 1:12 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Travis Head Is One Of The Best All-format Player In The World – Ricky Ponting Hails Australian Opener For His Match-winning Knock

Nov 20, 2023, 12:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: All Made For Him To Score Another Hundred Like He Normally Does – Pat Cummins On Importance Of Virat Kohli’s Wicket

Nov 20, 2023, 12:01 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Australia’s Approach Was Good And India’s Approach Was A Bit Timid – Shoaib Akhtar On Team India’s Heartbreaking Loss

Nov 20, 2023, 11:24 AM

