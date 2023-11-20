ODI World Cup 2023: All Made For Him To Score Another Hundred Like He Normally Does – Pat Cummins On Importance Of Virat Kohli’s Wicket

Australian skipper Pat Cummins spoke about the crucial dismissal of the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli to silence the fully packed Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in the marquee final clash against the home-favourite India on Sunday.

Pat Cummins got the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli in crucial moments of the game to put the pressure back on the Indian side. The Former Indian skipper and KL Rahul had a partnership of 67 runs before Cummins dismissed the latter from the match, which eventually started the team’s collapse in the marquee final.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pat Cummins said that they took some time to embrace the silence of the crowd after Virat Kohli’s dismissal and felt that it was a significant wicket for them since he appeared well-positioned for another century at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“We did take a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd. It felt like it was one of those days all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does. That was satisfying,” Pat Cummins said.

Australia proved once again that they could play at their peak in the grandest of stages when they overcame India on Sunday to win the 50-overs World Cup and cemented their status as the most successful team in the history of the game, with both bowlers and batters stepping for the big game.

These Are The Moments That You’ll Remember For The Rest Of Your Life – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins believes that winning the ODI World Cup is a pinnacle in International cricket and feels that it is extra special to win the championship in front of a big crowd like this. The 30-year-old is overall happy with the Australian team’s performance throughout the year, where they looked almost impossible to stop in the big tournaments.

“That’s huge, I think that’s the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup. Especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this. Yeah, that’s huge. Yeah, it’s been a big year for everyone, but our cricket team has been here in India, Ashes, World Test Championship and top it off with this is just huge and these are the moments that you’ll remember for the rest of your life,” Pat Cummins added.

In his remarkable cricketing career, Pat Cummins will walk as one of the greatest captains and players from Australia, leading them to the World Test Championship title and ODI World Cup title in the same year apart from retaining the Ashes series against the mighty England team. The 30-year-old has also won the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup.