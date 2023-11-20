ODI World Cup 2023: Australia’s Approach Was Good And India’s Approach Was A Bit Timid – Shoaib Akhtar On Team India’s Heartbreaking Loss

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that luck hasn’t gone India’s way against the mighty Australian team in the marquee final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men In Blue could not extend their winning run after dominating the league stage and semifinals falling short of another ICC title.

The Men in Blue lost the 2023 World Cup final against Australia by six wickets, despite expectations that it would be the ideal farewell for Team India after dominating the marquee event on home soil. Indian players had to manage their emotions following the defeat, especially after they had performed so admirably throughout the ODI World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar feels that India has done a brilliant job by dominating the other opponents in the league stage and semifinals of the marquee event and believes that the team has reached close to winning the title on numerous occasions falling short of the title.

“India played the final, it’s not an easy job. They reached the final by decimating all the other teams. Unfortunately, they couldn’t replicate their performances in the final. They’ve reached close to winning the trophy on many occasions in the last 12 years but couldn’t win it,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Team India entered the marquee final as the clear favourite for their third World Cup title, with batters and bowlers playing exceedingly well for the team. The Men in Blue has orchestrated the most dominant run by a team in a World Cup edition, surpassing both their 2011 and 1983 squads but could win the tournament despite a dream run.

Australia Know How To Hold Their Nerve In Big Matches – Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar feels that India has the best batting and best bowling as Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami stepping up for the team being the highest run-getter and leading wicket-taker in the game and believes that Australia hold their nerve on the big moments to come over the top of the mighty opponents.

“India has the best batting with Kohli scoring the most runs, Shami picked the most wickets. But unfortunately, luck hasn’t been in their favor. But Australia just knows how to hold their nerve in big matches. I thought Australia’s approach was good and India’s approach was a bit timid,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

With the intention of exacting retribution for their defeat in the 2003 final, India entered their fourth ODI World Cup final. But in Ahmedabad, Rohit’s troops were unable to stop the Australian juggernaut. Pat Cummins-led side went on an eight-match winning streak to make it to the final after losing their first two games against South Africa and India.