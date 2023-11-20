ODI World Cup 2023: Australia’s Approach Was Good And India’s Approach Was A Bit Timid – Shoaib Akhtar On Team India’s Heartbreaking Loss

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

ODI World Cup 2023: Australia’s Approach Was Good And India’s Approach Was A Bit Timid – Shoaib Akhtar On Team India’s Heartbreaking Loss

Avinash T
Nov 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Approach Was Good And India's Approach Was A Bit Timid – Shoaib Akhtar On Team India's Heartbreaking Loss

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that luck hasn’t gone India’s way against the mighty Australian team in the marquee final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men In Blue could not extend their winning run after dominating the league stage and semifinals falling short of another ICC title.

The Men in Blue lost the 2023 World Cup final against Australia by six wickets, despite expectations that it would be the ideal farewell for Team India after dominating the marquee event on home soil. Indian players had to manage their emotions following the defeat, especially after they had performed so admirably throughout the ODI World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar feels that India has done a brilliant job by dominating the other opponents in the league stage and semifinals of the marquee event and believes that the team has reached close to winning the title on numerous occasions falling short of the title.

Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar Credits: Twitter

“India played the final, it’s not an easy job. They reached the final by decimating all the other teams. Unfortunately, they couldn’t replicate their performances in the final. They’ve reached close to winning the trophy on many occasions in the last 12 years but couldn’t win it,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Team India entered the marquee final as the clear favourite for their third World Cup title, with batters and bowlers playing exceedingly well for the team. The Men in Blue has orchestrated the most dominant run by a team in a World Cup edition, surpassing both their 2011 and 1983 squads but could win the tournament despite a dream run.

Australia Know How To Hold Their Nerve In Big Matches – Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar feels that India has the best batting and best bowling as Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami stepping up for the team being the highest run-getter and leading wicket-taker in the game and believes that Australia hold their nerve on the big moments to come over the top of the mighty opponents.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“India has the best batting with Kohli scoring the most runs, Shami picked the most wickets. But unfortunately, luck hasn’t been in their favor. But Australia just knows how to hold their nerve in big matches. I thought Australia’s approach was good and India’s approach was a bit timid,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

With the intention of exacting retribution for their defeat in the 2003 final, India entered their fourth ODI World Cup final. But in Ahmedabad, Rohit’s troops were unable to stop the Australian juggernaut. Pat Cummins-led side went on an eight-match winning streak to make it to the final after losing their first two games against South Africa and India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Shoaib Akhtar

ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World – Travis Head

Nov 20, 2023, 2:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls – Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia

Nov 20, 2023, 1:49 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Happens Sometimes The Final Doesn’t Go Your Way – Sunil Gavaskar Mighty Proud Of India’s Campaign In The Marquee Event

Nov 20, 2023, 1:12 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Travis Head Is One Of The Best All-format Player In The World – Ricky Ponting Hails Australian Opener For His Match-winning Knock

Nov 20, 2023, 12:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: All Made For Him To Score Another Hundred Like He Normally Does – Pat Cummins On Importance Of Virat Kohli’s Wicket

Nov 20, 2023, 12:01 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Australia’s Approach Was Good And India’s Approach Was A Bit Timid – Shoaib Akhtar On Team India’s Heartbreaking Loss

Nov 20, 2023, 11:24 AM

