SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Anil Kumble Wants Mohammed Shami To Play Ahead Of Shardul Thakur In Afghanistan Game

SW Desk

Oct 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Anil Kumble Wants Mohammed Shami To Play Ahead Of Shardul Thakur In Afghanistan Game

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes that Mohammed Shami should start in place of Shardul Thakur for the group-stage match against Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi. The right-arm pacer was the star performer for the Men in Blue in the 2019 World Cup against Afghanistan including a hat-trick in England.

With Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami is vying for a berth in the starting XI as the third-choice pacer, the Bengal pacer has put his best foot forward to be part of the playing 11 with an impressive five-for against Australia in the first game of the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Australia.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Anil Kumble urged the Indian team management to use Mohammed Shami for the game against Afghanistan in place of Shardul Thakur, if the Indian think tank plans to drop Ravichandran Ashwin for the game in Delhi and believes that India needs quality new-ball bowlers to dismiss the Afghanistan top-order batters.

Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble Credits: Twitter

“I know India have used Shardul Thakur, but I would lean towards having a Mohammed Shami in terms of quality and ability that he brings in because you look at Afghanistan, Gurbaz has been their go-to player and he is in great form, so you would want to get Gurbaz early with three quality opening bowlers,” Anil Kumble said.

India will be aiming for an almost faultless performance against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup on Wednesday in New Delhi after some really difficult conditions in their tournament-opening encounter against Australia in Chennai.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Before the World Cup, India made it straightforward that they wouldn’t pick all four of their best bowlers at once. They almost always chose three of them with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja playing as primary all-rounders in the game, which eventually means Shardul Thakur or Ravichandran Ashwin joining them in the playing 11 depending on the conditions.

The Men in Blue’s bowling was flawless against Australia on the spin-friendly conditions of Chepauk, as many as six wickets fell during the middle overs.

If India does not bring three spinners for the game against Afghanistan, Mohammed Shami can take the place of R Ashwin, who had a decent outing in the previous game. That might be the only change to the starting lineup with Shubman Gill ruled out of the game due to dengue.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Anil Kumble

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Shami

Shardul Thakur

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Anil Kumble Wants Mohammed Shami To Play Ahead Of Shardul Thakur In Afghanistan Game
ODI World Cup 2023: Anil Kumble Wants Mohammed Shami To Play Ahead Of Shardul Thakur In Afghanistan Game

Oct 11, 2023, 12:42 PM

He Is A Quality Bowler, But He Leaks A Lot Of Runs &#8211; Robin Uthappa On Shardul Thakur&#8217;s Poor Form Heading Into World Cup
He Is A Quality Bowler, But He Leaks A Lot Of Runs – Robin Uthappa On Shardul Thakur’s Poor Form Heading Into World Cup

Sep 30, 2023, 10:30 AM

IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Or Axar Patel Can Be Included In Shardul Thakur&#8217;s Spot &#8211; Kiran More On India&#8217;s Playing Combination For World Cup
IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Or Axar Patel Can Be Included In Shardul Thakur’s Spot – Kiran More On India’s Playing Combination For World Cup

Sep 26, 2023, 1:44 PM

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel To Miss Third ODI In Rajkot As He Yet To Recover; Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur Rested- Reports
IND vs AUS: Axar Patel To Miss Third ODI In Rajkot As He Yet To Recover; Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur Rested- Reports

Sep 25, 2023, 1:08 PM

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur Likely To Be Rested For The 3rd ODI Against Australia &#8211; Reports
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur Likely To Be Rested For The 3rd ODI Against Australia – Reports

Sep 25, 2023, 10:21 AM

IND vs AUS: I Still See Shardul Thakur Playing, He Should Not Be Touched &#8211; Aakash Chopra Backs Fast-Bowling All-Rounder To Come Good
IND vs AUS: I Still See Shardul Thakur Playing, He Should Not Be Touched – Aakash Chopra Backs Fast-Bowling All-Rounder To Come Good

Sep 24, 2023, 3:45 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic