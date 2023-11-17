ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket &#8211; Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan Wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal believes Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam and young Indian opener Shubman Gill can break the record of Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli’s 50 centuries in ODI cricket. In the semifinals of the major event, the 35-year-old accomplished an incredible feat against New Zealand, surpassing the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI hundreds.

After equaling batting great Tendulkar with a record-breaking century against South Africa on his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli smashed his 50th One Day International (ODI) century to achieve a massive milestone in the history of the game, with him being one batter to score 50 centuries in the 50-over format of the game.

Speaking on ARY News, Kamran Akmal feels that his fellow country mate Babar Azam and young batter Shubman Gill has the potential to break Virat Kohli’s 50 ODI hundreds record in the future.

Kamran Akmal
Kamran Akmal Credits: Twitter

“Vo (record) top-3 waale he tod sakte hai 50 hundreds ka. Middle-order batsman nahi tod payega. Hamare paas Babar (Azam) hai vo kar sakta hai. Top-3 mein khelta hai. Unke paas abhi (Shubman) Gill hai, vo peeche lag sakta hai is record ke (Only the top three batters can break the record of 50 ODI centuries, and the middle-order can’t break it. We have Babar Azam who can break it. They have Shubman Gill who can chase the record),” Kamran Akmal.

With fewer ODIs being played, many believe it will be impossible for any cricketer to surpass Virat Kohli’s record of 50 ODI centuries. Tendulkar had amassed 49 centuries from 463 ODIs, but Virat Kohli has surpassed him in 291 games and appears likely to maintain the record for a very long time. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stands third in the list with 31 hundreds.

Babar Azam didn’t play in international cricket till 2015, whereas Virat Kohli has been playing since 2008. Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, ruled the One-Day International (ODI) circuit over the years and it would be a daunting task for the Pakistan batter to achieve this massive record in One-day cricket.

Both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are among the best players of the current generation, particularly in the ODI format, where they have played some of their best cricket. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has impressed everyone in shorting cricketing career, showing remarkable consistency in the 50-over format of the game, and could be a crucial player for the Indian team in the future.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam

Kamran Akmal

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket &#8211; Kamran Akmal
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

Nov 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

Nov 11, 2023, 12:27 PM

Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam’s Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler
Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam’s Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler

Nov 8, 2023, 3:42 PM

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

Nov 4, 2023, 2:23 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic