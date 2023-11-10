ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Seeks Clarity From Shakib Al Hasan And Tamim Iqbal Regarding Their Future Plans – Reports

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Seeks Clarity From Shakib Al Hasan And Tamim Iqbal Regarding Their Future Plans – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Seeks Clarity From Shakib Al Hasan And Tamim Iqbal Regarding Their Future Plans &#8211; Reports

Before the unavoidable transition period, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants key players Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan to outline their future plans with the national side. The Bangla Tigers are going through tough times in the ongoing ODI World Cup failing to perform to the expectations of the cricket fans.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has previously discussed retiring from international cricket one format at a time. Bangladesh’s 2023 ODI World Cup encounter against Australia as well as the forthcoming two-match Test series at home against New Zealand will be missed by the skipper, who is now sidelined due to a fracture.

Speaking to Daily Star, Cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) needs clarity about their roles in the team for the future and revealed that Tamim Iqbal is not prepared for the series against New Zealand because he has just been training for the past month.

“Shakib is unavailable [for the NZ series] due to injury. He has a plan and we need to be clear about it in terms of his leadership roles and what formats they [Shakib and Tamim] want to go ahead with.”

Bangladesh Cricket Team
Bangladesh Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Tamim informed us that he has not been training for the last one month. Since he has not worked out or done any preparations, he will not be available in the series. He will let us know about his next steps later.” Jalal Yunus said

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are concerned about Litton Das’s “wavering concentration” both on and off the field, in addition to the dispute between them and the BCB’s injury issues. Litton has previously left the team twice during the World Cup for personal reasons.

Despite the concerns, he is still a possibility to captain the Test team against New Zealand, along with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto and the team is likely to be picked on November 20.

Under Sub-continental conditions, Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign has been a nightmare. They started the competition with a six-game losing record, and their victories have come against opponents from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

With four points, the Bangla Tigers are now ranked eighth in the standings, and their spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy is still up for grabs and they will require to beat the five-time champions Australia to seal their spot for the marquee event in Pakistan.

2023 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Shakib al Hasan

Tamim Iqbal

ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table&#8230; &#8211; Vivian Richards On Pakistan
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table… – Vivian Richards On Pakistan

Nov 10, 2023, 3:56 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Wins ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award For October 2023
ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Wins ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award For October 2023

Nov 10, 2023, 2:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Biggest Miss For Them In This Tournament &#8211; Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pakistan&#8217;s Poor Campaign In India
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Biggest Miss For Them In This Tournament – Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pakistan’s Poor Campaign In India

Nov 10, 2023, 2:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It&#8217;s Game Over &#8211; AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage
ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It’s Game Over – AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage

Nov 10, 2023, 1:52 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident &#8211; Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident – Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game

Nov 10, 2023, 12:49 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Lock The England Team In The Dressing Room And Get Them Timed Out &#8211; Wasim Akram&#8217;s Cheeky Advice To Babar Azam And Co.
ODI World Cup 2023: Lock The England Team In The Dressing Room And Get Them Timed Out – Wasim Akram’s Cheeky Advice To Babar Azam And Co.

Nov 10, 2023, 12:14 PM

