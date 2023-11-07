ODI World Cup 2023: Can The 4th Umpire Rectify This, Please? – Angelo Mathews Shares A Video Evidence Of Proving Umpires Wrong

All-rounder Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka submitted screenshots of “visual proof” to challenge the umpires’ decision to dismiss him from the high-octane game but historically significant time-out manner during a World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Shakib Al Hasan had just removed Sadeera Samarawickrama from the game. Mathews approached the crease, but before he could lower his guard, he noticed that his helmet’s strap was broken. He requested a replacement without first getting permission from the umpires.

Following an extensive debate that included multiple appeals from Mathews to both Shakib and the umpires, Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus, he was declared out in the match. As he entered the dugout, Mathews was observed hurling his helmet upwards and chucking his gloves and bat away out of fury. He became the first player to be timed out in international cricket.

Post the completion of the game, Angelo Matthews shared video evidence of him having more than five seconds after the helmet and asked for clarification from the umpire regarding his dismissal in the crucial match and highlighted the importance of a helmet to face a bowler.

“4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this, please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet.”

The Bangladeshi captain decided to stay with his decision despite being questioned twice by the on-field umpires, Shakib Al Hasan was correct to file an appeal because the game’s rules clearly state that the batter must be ready to face the first ball within three minutes of the last dismissal. During World Cups, the time is reduced to two minutes.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Angelo Matthews did not hold back his words to criticize Shakib Al Hasan and the Bangladesh team. He also brought attention to the umpires’ error in dismissing him early in the game, as they had video footage of him being there when the first ball of the match was faced.

“Within two minutes I was there. We have video evidence. We will put out a statement later on. We have video evidence, footage, and everything was looked at. I’m not just coming and saying things here. I’m talking with proof,” Angelo Mathews added.

In the high-octane game, Sri Lanka scored 279 runs with scoring Charith Asalanka scoring a well-fought century. Bangladesh side chased down the total with three wickets remaining to give them a chance to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.