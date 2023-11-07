ODI World Cup 2023: Can The 4th Umpire Rectify This, Please? – Angelo Mathews Shares A Video Evidence Of Proving Umpires Wrong

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Can The 4th Umpire Rectify This, Please? – Angelo Mathews Shares A Video Evidence Of Proving Umpires Wrong

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Can The 4th Umpire Rectify This, Please? &#8211; Angelo Mathews Shares A Video Evidence Of Proving Umpires Wrong

All-rounder Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka submitted screenshots of “visual proof” to challenge the umpires’ decision to dismiss him from the high-octane game but historically significant time-out manner during a World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Shakib Al Hasan had just removed Sadeera Samarawickrama from the game. Mathews approached the crease, but before he could lower his guard, he noticed that his helmet’s strap was broken. He requested a replacement without first getting permission from the umpires.

Following an extensive debate that included multiple appeals from Mathews to both Shakib and the umpires, Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus, he was declared out in the match. As he entered the dugout, Mathews was observed hurling his helmet upwards and chucking his gloves and bat away out of fury. He became the first player to be timed out in international cricket.

Post the completion of the game, Angelo Matthews shared video evidence of him having more than five seconds after the helmet and asked for clarification from the umpire regarding his dismissal in the crucial match and highlighted the importance of a helmet to face a bowler.

“4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this, please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet.” 

The Bangladeshi captain decided to stay with his decision despite being questioned twice by the on-field umpires, Shakib Al Hasan was correct to file an appeal because the game’s rules clearly state that the batter must be ready to face the first ball within three minutes of the last dismissal. During World Cups, the time is reduced to two minutes.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Angelo Matthews did not hold back his words to criticize Shakib Al Hasan and the Bangladesh team. He also brought attention to the umpires’ error in dismissing him early in the game, as they had video footage of him being there when the first ball of the match was faced.

Angelo Mathews
Angelo Mathews Explaining His Concern To Bangladesh Players Credits: Twitter

“Within two minutes I was there. We have video evidence. We will put out a statement later on. We have video evidence, footage, and everything was looked at. I’m not just coming and saying things here. I’m talking with proof,” Angelo Mathews added.

In the high-octane game, Sri Lanka scored 279 runs with scoring Charith Asalanka scoring a well-fought century. Bangladesh side chased down the total with three wickets remaining to give them a chance to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket &#8211; Kamran Akmal
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

Nov 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I&#8217;m Very Disappointed, Ready To Fight For South Africa Even At This Age &#8211; Imran Tahir&#8217;s Emotional Statement After Proteas Heartbreaking Loss
ODI World Cup 2023: I’m Very Disappointed, Ready To Fight For South Africa Even At This Age – Imran Tahir’s Emotional Statement After Proteas Heartbreaking Loss

Nov 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023
IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 3:42 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition&#8230; &#8211; Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition… – Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket

Nov 17, 2023, 2:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force&#8217;s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

Nov 17, 2023, 1:48 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia – Reports

Nov 17, 2023, 1:43 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic