ODI World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Sacked Following Team’s Poor Show In India

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Sacked Following Team’s Poor Show In India

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Sacked Following Team&#8217;s Poor Show In India

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe of Sri Lanka dismissed the entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board and appointed an interim committee in its place until selecting the new committee. Due to internal strife, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLCB) was abolished in response to the team’s dismal performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, after the Kusal Mendis-led side was completely outplayed in the previous game against India.

This was Sri Lanka’s second consecutive terrible ODI performance against India. They were bowled out for 50 in the Asia Cup final on their home soil and were bowled out for 55 at the Wankhede Stadium.

In addition to the humiliating performance, Sri Lanka’s crushing loss to India—the second-largest margin in the CWC ’23—put an end to their hopes of making it to the semifinals.

During the cabinet meeting on Monday, Roshan Ranasinghe and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe are expected to discuss the issue. The Sports Ministry has total influence over the cricket board in all areas, including players’ selection, making Sri Lankan cricket extremely politicised. With just two wins and five losses thus far, Sri Lanka is out of the tournament’s semifinals and they would be eyeing to book a spot for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct, and match-fixing allegations, I would like to emphasize that interim measures will only be taken to establish good governance principles,” Ranasinghe said in a statement released to Sri Lankan media.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Ranasinghe said that Arjuna Ranatunga, who guided Sri Lanka’s cricket team to its lone World Cup victory in 1996, has been named as the board’s acting chairman. A previous board president and a retired Supreme Court judge are also members of the recently established seven-member committee.

On Sunday evening, Sri Lankan stand-in skipper Kusal Mendis refused to comment on the rumours looming over the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, stating that team internal matters are not appropriate to talk about in public and that it is too complicated a question for him to address.

“It is difficult for me to say exactly about it. We cannot say from a match that the cricket selection committees and the coaches should leave. When we won the matches, nothing came of that issue.

“My role is to manage my team as we participate in the World Cup. Discussing the matters, you mentioned is challenging for me because decisions in those areas are made by different individuals. My primary focus is on giving my best to the team and navigating through this tournament. Responding to your question is indeed a complex matter for me”.

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on Monday in New Delhi and the team will look to put their past behind to come good in the next two games of the marquee event in India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket Board

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket &#8211; Kamran Akmal
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

Nov 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I&#8217;m Very Disappointed, Ready To Fight For South Africa Even At This Age &#8211; Imran Tahir&#8217;s Emotional Statement After Proteas Heartbreaking Loss
ODI World Cup 2023: I’m Very Disappointed, Ready To Fight For South Africa Even At This Age – Imran Tahir’s Emotional Statement After Proteas Heartbreaking Loss

Nov 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023
IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 3:42 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition&#8230; &#8211; Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition… – Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket

Nov 17, 2023, 2:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force&#8217;s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

Nov 17, 2023, 1:48 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia – Reports

Nov 17, 2023, 1:43 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic