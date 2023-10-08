ODI World Cup 2023: Great How It’s Coming Together In The Last 12 Months – Aiden Markram Delighted After Smashing Fastest WC Hundred Against Sri Lanka

Star South African batter Aiden Markram was pleased with the hundred against Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener on Saturday. The 29-year-old scored the fastest century in World Cup history scoring a hundred of just 49-ball to help their post-World Cup record total at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Aiden Markram started the World Cup strong by carrying on his outstanding ODI form from his series-winning performance against Australia last month. Markram came onto bat in the 31st over after Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen set up the perfect platform for him to take on the bowlers from the start of the innings.

The star batter bagged the player of the match for the explosive knock against Sri Lanka, Speaking to the broadcasters, Aiden Markram was delighted with his hundred in the ODI World Cup opener.

The all-rounder explained his strategy in the game, saying they don’t just throw everything at the game but rather take charge of the conditions and the game situation before expressing themselves with the bat and credited Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van der Dussen for setting up the perfect platform.

“It feels fantastic, It comes off some days, doesn’t on others. That’s fantastic today. I know what’s expected of me as a batter. We’re marrying being positive with being smart. Great how it’s coming together in the last 12 months.

“Initially, you want to get a feel for the wicket and find out the options you can take and then back it, regardless of the result, and try things out that may not be in your repertoire,” Aiden Markram said.

South Africa scored the most runs ever (428 for 5) in a World Cup game, surpassing Australia’s 417 from the previous edition of the World Cup. Additionally, Markram, de Kock, and van der Dussen easily dispatched Sri Lanka’s bowlers, marking the first occasion three batters each scored a hundred in a World Cup match.

Heinrich Klaasen added three more fours and a six to his 20-ball 32, while David Miller hit three more fours and two sixes for his unbeaten 21-ball 39 to help the side post the staggering total.

Besides, the bowlers had a decent outing with the ball against Sri Lanka batters to restrict the game and the Proteas will take on the heavyweights Australia in their second game on Thursday.