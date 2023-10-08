I Have The Confidence For Several Reasons – Suresh Raina Backs Team India To Win ODI World Cup 2023 On Home Soil

Due to the fact that the World Cup will be held in India, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is optimistic that India would repeat its World Cup success from 2011. The last three ODI World Cups were won by the host countries, so the Men in Blue will be confident that they can win the trophy on home soil after a lengthy 12-year wait.

The last time the ODI World Cup was played in Asia, India won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final on home soil in 2011. Since the 2011 World Cup, the host nations have got their hands on the prestigious trophy for three consecutive times. Rohit Sharma-led side will have the opportunity to be the fourth consecutive team to a mega event on their home soil.

Speaking to ICC, Suresh Raina wants the Indian team to play according to the situation, as there would be a lot of expectations on the team to perform on home soil. He highlighted the dominance of the host nation in the previous three World Cups and believes that the team has got well-rounded unit to win the championship on home soil with them having experienced bowlers and batters in the India squad.

“When India are playing at home, we know how much expectation there is but the team must try and play the situation. We won the World Cup here in 2011, Australia won in Australia in 2015 and England won on home soil four years ago. There is a very good opportunity here for India to win the World Cup in front of their own fans and I am confident they can do it,” Suresh Raina said.

“I have that confidence for several reasons. We have a very good bowling line-up who know how to bowl in the conditions. Ravi Ashwin, who was part of our winning squad in 2011, is now in the squad and adds that experience, and having Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj firing again after their injuries is massive.

“Our pace attack complements each other well and Bumrah, in particular, is looking sorted now. He has recovered well and he is a very important player in this World Cup,” Suresh Raina added.

India has always been a spin bowling powerhouse but the pacers haven’t been consistent over the years, but Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur has performed exceedingly well for the team in recent time and has got the ability to make an impact for the team in the marquee event.

Virat Kohli Will Anchor The Show And Look To Bat Through The Overs – Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina feels that Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli will anchor the innings for India in the marquee event. He said that the Men in Blue has a solid opening pair at the top of the order in the form of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Besides, he reckons that runs at the top of the order would be crucial for the team in the World Cup.