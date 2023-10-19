SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn’t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match – Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli’s Love For The Game

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn&#8217;t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match &#8211; Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli&#8217;s Love For The Game

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim said that he never intends to sledge the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, which brings the best out of him in the game. The Former Indian skipper brings his top game to the table when there is a contest against him on the field.

The 34-year-old is well renowned for his enthusiasm on the field and he is expected to play an important role for the team in the ongoing ODI World Cup on home soil. There haven’t been many Indian players with Virat Kohli’s level of aggression and early-game dominance over the years.

Speaking on Star Sports, Mushfiqur Rahim said that he never sledges Virat Kohli since it encourages him and signals to his bowlers to dismiss him swiftly and revealed the former Indian skipper is always on his ears when he walks to batting and added that he has enjoyed the contest against Virat Kohli over the last few years.

“Some batters in the world love sledging and get pumped up by that. So I never sledge him because he gets pumped up by that. I always tell my bowlers to get rid of him as early as possible,” Mushfiqur Rahim said.

Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim Credits: Twitter

“Whenever I play against him, he always tries to sledge me every time I go in to bat because he is a really competitive guy and he doesn’t want to lose any cricket match. I really love that rivalry with him and the challenge that comes with facing him and India,” he added.

Virat Kohli is renowned for his aggression on the field, and he frequently transfers that aggression to his teammates as well. It is frequently claimed that King Kohli’s aggression is what gives him the adrenaline rush that enables him to perform at his very best under high-pressure situations.

While some cricket analysts have praised the former Indian captain’s approach and noted his enthusiasm on the field, others contend that expressing one’s emotions on the field is detrimental.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be attempting to avenge consecutive losses to the reigning champions England and the eventual champions New Zealand in this encounter. With two points from three games, the Bangla Tigers would look to get their team on track in the World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Mushfiqur Rahim

Virat Kohli

Related Article
Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game &#8211; Reports
Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game – Reports

Oct 19, 2023, 4:05 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn&#8217;t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match &#8211; Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli&#8217;s Love For The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn’t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match – Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli’s Love For The Game

Oct 19, 2023, 3:40 PM

IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Breaking Hashim Amla&#8217;s Incredible Record
IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Breaking Hashim Amla’s Incredible Record

Oct 19, 2023, 3:26 PM

Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls For The First Time In World Cup Since 2015 After Hardik Pandya Hobbles Off
Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls For The First Time In World Cup Since 2015 After Hardik Pandya Hobbles Off

Oct 19, 2023, 3:26 PM

Didn&#8217;t Want To Make India-Australia Or India-Pakistan Pressure Games: KL Rahul
Didn’t Want To Make India-Australia Or India-Pakistan Pressure Games: KL Rahul

Oct 19, 2023, 2:55 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Looks Set To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Massive Record In International Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Looks Set To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Massive Record In International Cricket

Oct 19, 2023, 2:08 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic