ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn’t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match – Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli’s Love For The Game

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim said that he never intends to sledge the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, which brings the best out of him in the game. The Former Indian skipper brings his top game to the table when there is a contest against him on the field.

The 34-year-old is well renowned for his enthusiasm on the field and he is expected to play an important role for the team in the ongoing ODI World Cup on home soil. There haven’t been many Indian players with Virat Kohli’s level of aggression and early-game dominance over the years.

Speaking on Star Sports, Mushfiqur Rahim said that he never sledges Virat Kohli since it encourages him and signals to his bowlers to dismiss him swiftly and revealed the former Indian skipper is always on his ears when he walks to batting and added that he has enjoyed the contest against Virat Kohli over the last few years.

“Some batters in the world love sledging and get pumped up by that. So I never sledge him because he gets pumped up by that. I always tell my bowlers to get rid of him as early as possible,” Mushfiqur Rahim said.

“Whenever I play against him, he always tries to sledge me every time I go in to bat because he is a really competitive guy and he doesn’t want to lose any cricket match. I really love that rivalry with him and the challenge that comes with facing him and India,” he added.

Virat Kohli is renowned for his aggression on the field, and he frequently transfers that aggression to his teammates as well. It is frequently claimed that King Kohli’s aggression is what gives him the adrenaline rush that enables him to perform at his very best under high-pressure situations.

While some cricket analysts have praised the former Indian captain’s approach and noted his enthusiasm on the field, others contend that expressing one’s emotions on the field is detrimental.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be attempting to avenge consecutive losses to the reigning champions England and the eventual champions New Zealand in this encounter. With two points from three games, the Bangla Tigers would look to get their team on track in the World Cup.