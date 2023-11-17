ODI World Cup 2023: He Said To Dinesh Karthik, “We Are Going To Have To Change…” – Nasser Hussain On Rohit Sharma’s Approach After A Poor Show In 2022 T20 WC

Former England skipper disclosed the reason behind India’s dominating cricket in the ongoing ODI World Cup and an interesting conversation involving Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik following the team’s embarrassing 10-wicket loss against England in the semifinals 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Men in Blue promised to play an aggressive brand of cricket under Rohit Sharma after losing in the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup. India modified their approach, playing aggressively and without concern for the outcome of the bilateral series and they won practically everything but failed to do so in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to the broadcaster after India’s emphatic win over New Zealand, Nasser Hussain expressed his admiration for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has changed a few things in Indian cricket following their dismissal performance in the previous T20 World Cup and believes that he is the true hero behind the team’s victory because he made the necessary adjustment in a team full of gifted players.

“We have DK with us. We were all there for that semifinal where they played meek, timid cricket, prodded along in the T20 World Cup semifinal, got a below-par score and England knocked them off none down, won by 10 wickets. He said to DK ‘We’re going to have to change’. It’s one thing doing that; and another thing walking to walk.”

“The real hero today was Rohit. It’s the first time they have been tested. Group stage, as he will know, is one thing, but knockout games are all about can you do it again? Can you play fearless cricket? The skipper went out there and showed everyone, this dressing room ‘We’re going to carry on exactly the same way,” Nasser Hussain said.

Team India, has previously found it difficult to overcome the Blackcaps in ICC knockout games. However, Rohit reversed the story, spearheading India’s onslaught with an equally explosive innings that featured four sixes and four boundaries at the powerplay putting the pressure on the bowlers which helped the middle orders batter to score easily in the middle overs of the game.

Rohit Sharma has shown a lot of intent in the powerplay to put pressure on the opponent bowlers, which helps the Indian middle order to take their time in the game. The 36-year-old has been a standout batter for the Men in Blue alongside Virat Kohli in the ongoing marquee event giving the team a much-needed start at the top of the order consistently.