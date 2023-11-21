ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult – Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult – Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult &#8211; Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq lambasts KL Rahul’s batting approach against the mighty Australian team in the marquee final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Indian wicket-keeper batter failed to make an impact for the team being the highest run-scorer for India in the marquee clash.

KL Rahul’s performance in the 2023 World Cup final generated a lot of conversation among the experts and fans. The 31-year-old had to balance maintaining the desired run rate and steadying the Indian innings as he came to the crease in the 11th over, with India at 81/3. It took him 86 deliveries to achieve the half-century mark, which was the tournament’s slowest fifty.

Speaking on A Sports, Misbah-ul-Haq believes that KL Rahul performed admirably throughout the tournament, all across the field, but in the showpiece final, it appeared as though he was waiting for his opportunity and mistrusted the batter on the opposite side, which ultimately contributed to the team’s batting collapse.

Misbah ul Haq
Misbah ul Haq Credits: Twitter

“KL Rahul plays spin very well and we have seen it throughout the tournament. He plays well square of the wicket, front of the wicket, and uses his feet really well. But today his approach was that he was waiting. Maybe he was not trusting the other batters. He was thinking about getting the team to 250 and it got difficult,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

India’s last two batting prospects, Kohli and Rahul, seemed to take things easy on the dangerous wicket as they battled the well-organized Australian bowlers with caution, not going for boundaries, as the two were unable to put pressure on the Australian bowling attack and with them losing wickets, India appeared to be out of the game with Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav failing to step for the team.

India vs Australia 2023
India vs Australia 2023 Credits: Twitter

While Australia was controlling the middle overs of the game, KL Rahul did everything in his power to keep India out of trouble. The Australian pacers were all over the Indian batters at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and Rahul had to put in a lot of effort to get only one boundary in his innings.

Australia and India will now face off in a Twenty20 International series. For the series, the majority of India’s veteran players have been rested after a demanding ODI World Cup. With Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya not playing the series, Suryakumar Yadav will captain the second-string Indian squad in a five-match series, which could act as a preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Misbah-ul-Haq

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult – Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach

Nov 21, 2023, 4:31 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls &#8211; Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls – Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia

Nov 20, 2023, 1:49 PM

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper &#8211; T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills
ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper – T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills

Nov 13, 2023, 12:36 PM

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

Nov 11, 2023, 12:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Appointed As Vice-Captain Of Indian Team After Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of The Tournament
ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Appointed As Vice-Captain Of Indian Team After Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of The Tournament

Nov 4, 2023, 4:05 PM

