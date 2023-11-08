ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Been Watching Cricket For Number Of Years, But Something… – Shoaib Akhtar Lauds Glenn Maxwell For His Match-Winning Knock

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on Australian finisher Glenn Maxwell for his breathtaking knock against Afghanistan, which left the world awestruck on Tuesday night. The All-rounder looked at his absolute best to take the Australian team to the Semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023.

During an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan, Maxwell created history by hitting an astounding 201 runs including 21 fours and 10 sixes. This achievement was made possible under difficult conditions by the all-rounder, where Australia chased down the target of 292 runs set by Afghanistan.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said he had never witnessed anything like it and that it was a miracle of an innings by Glenn Maxwell and noted that the all-rounder might have given up when he was experiencing cramps during the middle of the Afghanistan bowling and believes that he was motivated by a sense of patriotism and a desire to see his squad through to the finish.

“We saw a miracle. His legs and arms weren’t working. Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan. It was 91 for seven. Then one guy, Glenn Maxwell. There were two dropped catches, he could have gone the first ball. But what an unbelievable innings that he played for Australia”.

“I haven’t seen anything like this. I have been watching cricket for a number of years, but something like this, pulling it off with nobody behind him. He was just standing there and hitting sixes.”

“Hats off to him. He could have gotten retired hurt or given up, but he didn’t. It was true patriotism that was driving him that somehow Australia needed to get these two points. If they had lost this game, they would have been in big trouble,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

When Glenn Maxwell came to bat, Australia was struggling at 49/4 in a 292-run chase, and when skipper Pat Cummins joined him, they were even worse, down to 91/7.

As the Australian captain employed his defensive skills in the game, Maxwell became enthralled with the Afghan bowling attack and utilised his innate aggression to lead Australia to a remarkable victory. After South Africa and India, the Australians’ victory made them the third side to qualify for the semi-finals.