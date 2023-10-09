ODI World Cup 2023: I Know There Is Aggression And Exuberance Of Youth – Shoaib Akhtar Urges Ishan Kishan To Play According To Situation

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar urged the Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan to cut down his natural instinct to attack and to play according to the match situation of the game. The Southpaw had a forgettable World Cup debut against Australia as he was dismissed for a Golden duck in India’s World Cup opener in Chennai.

In the absence of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan opened the batting with Rohit Sharma. The left-handed opener went for the drive of Mitchell Starc’s delivery that was outside the off-stump and the Australian all-rounder Cameron Green grabbed a straightforward catch in the slip cordon on the game.

Speaking on the YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar wants Ishan Kishan to cut his natural game plan and play according to the game situation for the Indian team and feels that as a youngster he would have felt the nerves on the big stage of a marquee event.

“Ishan Kishan should be patient and needs to play according to the situation. I know there is aggression and exuberance of youth, and he wants to stamp his authority and he wants to say that ‘I’ve arrived on the scene’. But he needs to show patience,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Ishan Kishan has shown the ability to bat at different positions for the team in the white-ball format of the game and the left-handed opener is expected to be given another chance against Afghanistan in India’s second game, as Shubman Gill is likely to make it into the playing 11 for the game against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14th.

KL Rahul Showed Maturity As He Settled In Slowly – Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on KL Rahul for building his innings slowly in the power play taking his own time in the game before taking on the bowlers once the ball became on the match to help the Men in Blue register their first victory in the ODI World Cup.

“KL Rahul showed maturity as he settled in slowly, and went through the tough times. And when the ball became wet, when the ball started coming to the bat, he started playing his shots,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

Virat Kohli scored 85 off 116 balls, and KL Rahul was unbeaten on 97 (115) as India defeated the five-time world champions by six wickets and the Men in Blue will turn up against Afghanistan in their second game on Wednesday.