ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri took a massive dig at the stubborn behavior of some of the big Indian batting stars. Shastri touched upon the topic of traditional batters trying out different new things to stay relevant in the changing scheme of modern-day cricket.

Ravi Shastri served as India’s head coach from 2017 to 2021. He stepped down from the post after the 2021 T20 World Cup and was replaced by Rahul Dravid. While India did not win any ICC title during his tenure, they performed well in bilateral series.

New Zealand and England locked horns today in a recap of the 2019 World Cup final in the 2023 World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first. Veteran batter Joe Root stood his ground and made amends for the early setbacks of Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow’s early wickets.

A Lot Of Players Were Hesitant Or Reluctant To Make A Change: Ravi Shastri On Indian Batters

Lauding Root’s adaptability, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri also took a dig at senior Indian batters while commentating during the match. The former India allrounder praised Root for adapting and changing his playing style for the team’s cause before revealing that India players were hesitant to do so when he was the coach.

“Full credit to Root to adapt to what the team needs (after reverse six). You get batters who are so stubborn. I speak from experience of sitting in a dressing room where a lot of players were hesitant to make a change because they’re afraid of what they might lose,” said Ravi Shastri.