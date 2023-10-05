SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters

Jatin

Oct 5, 2023 at 9:02 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri took a massive dig at the stubborn behavior of some of the big Indian batting stars. Shastri touched upon the topic of traditional batters trying out different new things to stay relevant in the changing scheme of modern-day cricket.

Ravi Shastri served as India’s head coach from 2017 to 2021. He stepped down from the post after the 2021 T20 World Cup and was replaced by Rahul Dravid. While India did not win any ICC title during his tenure, they performed well in bilateral series.

New Zealand and England locked horns today in a recap of the 2019 World Cup final in the 2023 World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first. Veteran batter Joe Root stood his ground and made amends for the early setbacks of Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow’s early wickets.

A Lot Of Players Were Hesitant Or Reluctant To Make A Change: Ravi Shastri On Indian Batters

Lauding Root’s adaptability, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri also took a dig at senior Indian batters while commentating during the match. The former India allrounder praised Root for adapting and changing his playing style for the team’s cause before revealing that India players were hesitant to do so when he was the coach.

“Full credit to Root to adapt to what the team needs (after reverse six). You get batters who are so stubborn. I speak from experience of sitting in a dressing room where a lot of players were hesitant to make a change because they’re afraid of what they might lose,” said Ravi Shastri.

Virat Kohli ramp shot. PC- Getty

When the fellow commentator jokingly asked him whether the India players ignored his advice, Ravi Shastri said: “No, no. I literally has to push them to try something different. Because they are so used to accumulating those runs over the years. Sometimes you forget you got to evolve with the times. Because the opponent is evolving. He knows your game. He is upon you.”

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: That Makes A Big Difference – Sunil Gavaskar Compares Current Indian Team To The World Cup-winning Teams From 1983 And 2011

Tagged:

India

Ravi Shastri

World Cup 2023

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters

Oct 5, 2023, 9:02 PM

Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI
Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

Oct 3, 2023, 3:55 PM

Zaka Ashraf, PCB Chief Does U-Turn; Clarifies His “Dushman Mulk” Comment About India
Zaka Ashraf, PCB Chief Does U-Turn; Clarifies His “Dushman Mulk” Comment About India

Sep 29, 2023, 4:57 PM

IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join India Squad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia- Report
IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join India Squad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia- Report

Sep 26, 2023, 4:50 PM

Pakistan Team Set To Receive Their Visas For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 On September 25, 2023- Report
Pakistan Team Set To Receive Their Visas For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 On September 25, 2023- Report

Sep 25, 2023, 5:22 PM

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel To Miss Third ODI In Rajkot As He Yet To Recover; Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur Rested- Reports
IND vs AUS: Axar Patel To Miss Third ODI In Rajkot As He Yet To Recover; Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur Rested- Reports

Sep 25, 2023, 1:08 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links