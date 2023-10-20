ODI World Cup 2023: I See Virat Kohli Getting Another 100 Or Two, So That India Can Win The World Cup – Harbhajan Singh

2011 World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat Kohli has the ability to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s century record in ODI cricket in the ongoing ODI World Cup on home soil after his brilliant century against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Virat Kohli is just one ODI century away from equalling legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds. Although it was Kohli’s 78th century overall in international cricket across all formats, this was his third World Cup century since 2011 and he would have a chance to break this record in the marquee event with five games remaining for India in the league stage apart from the knockout matches.

Speaking to India Today, Harbhajan Singh feels that Virat Kohli can score many more centuries in the years to come. He believes if he manages to score one or two hundreds in the marquee event it will help the Men in Blue to win the championship on home soil after 12 long years and lauded him for his effortlessly batting through the mega event.

“I think he can beat Sachin’s record and score many more centuries. In this World Cup, I see him getting another 100 or two so that India can win the World Cup. It’ll be good for India if he keeps playing well and helps them win, It’s nice to watch him score runs so effortlessly and at such ease,” Harbhajan Singh said

Virat Kohli is just one ODI century short of Tendulkar’s record after scoring his 48th century on Thursday. During his knock, he became the quickest player to 26,000 international runs in terms of innings played and the fourth batter in World Cricket to reach this landmark.

So Good To See KL Rahul The Way He Adapted To That No.4 – Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh hailed Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul for adapting to the crucial No.4 spot for the Indian team and sounded confident of the Karnataka batter continuing his fine form going forward in the marquee event in the home conditions.

“So good to see KL Rahul the way he adapted to that No.4, as it has been a vacant place for many years since Yuvraj Singh left that spot and nobody was able to fill it and he has the ability to continue the same form and I hope that he scores well in the future games,” Harbhajan Singh added.

KL Rahul was out of action for several months after copping a thigh injury during IPL 2023 but made a remarkable comeback into the Indian team during the Asia Cup 2023 and played some match-winning knocks for the Men in Blue in the crucial games.