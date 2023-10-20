ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Complete Fastest 26,000 Runs In International Cricket

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli became the fastest player in the World to score 26,000 International runs surpassing the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday. The former Indian skipper reached the milestone in 567 innings with the previous record-breaking being held by the Master Blaster, who reached the milestone in 600 innings.

Virat Kohli is the only active cricketer with more than 25,000 runs to his name with 78 centuries and 134 half-centuries to his name across the format. During his innings against Bangladesh, Kohli also passed Mahela Jayawardene to become the fourth-highest scorer in international cricket history. In ODIs, Kohli has been in excellent form, and he would be hoping to break more records in the coming years.

The former Indian skipper became the fourth batter in World Cricket to score 26,000 international runs joining the likes of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting in the list. The Ace Indian batter has made a significant impact for the side in the ongoing ODI World Cup and would look to continue his fine form going forward.

Inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar, who currently holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs (49), Kohli now has 48 centuries in ODI cricket. Overall, Virat Kohli scored his 78th international ton; Tendulkar, who has 100 hundreds to his credit, continues to be the leader in that category and many believe that the former Indian skipper has the ability to break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries in International cricket.

Coming into the game, Rohit Sharma once more got off to a quick start after Bangladesh was restricted to a total of 256/8. The Indian captain seemed to have everything under control but eventually lost his wicket in the 13th over on 48 from 40. Virat Kohli then delivered a powerful blow following two straight no-balls for boundaries.

The legendary batter for the Men in Blue over the years kept playing excellent balls to give the Rohit Sharma-led side yet another straightforward victory. Kohli scored his 48th century as Team India smashed the helpless Bangladeshi team that was badly depleted without its usual captain Shakib Al Hasan.

The Men in Blue has won four out of four games so far in the World Cup 2023 in India and it looks like the team has ticked all their boxes well going into the important games against New Zealand in Dharamshala the Indian team will be looking to clinical in their approach against the Blackcaps against whom they have a poor record in ICC events.