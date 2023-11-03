ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Is Quite Comfortable Playing That Role – Simon Doull Lauds Shreyas Iyer For His Impressive Knock Against Sri Lanka

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull hailed Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for his brilliant batting performance against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. The 28-year-old found his form again, scoring 82 runs off just 56 balls and more importantly assisting the Indian team in reaching an above-average total.

Team India lost both of their set batsmen in the span of a few overs, but Shreyas Iyer launched a counterattack to help the team reach a mammoth total in the game. In his explosive 82 off 56 balls, he hit three boundaries and six maximums, helping India finish with 357/8 in their 50 overs.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Simon Doull claims that Shreyas Iyer has shown an amazing level of clarity about his role in the Indian team and believes that Iyer usually takes chances and hits the ball harder, which could cause his wickets in a few matches.

“Shreyas Iyer has amazing clarity over his role. You are going to get some performances that are high and you are going to get some low ones. Iyer plays the high-risk shots, plays high-risk cricket because he wants to score at a high strike rate, and I think that he is quite comfortable playing that role,” Simon Doull said.

Shreyas Iyer made a telling contribution to the team helping India upset Sri Lanka by the biggest margin with three fours and six sixes to score 82 runs off of just 56 deliveries. The batting-friendly pitch and the poor bowling assault allowed Iyer to regain his form in the 50-over format of the game.

India Now Have All Their Boxes Ticked – Simon Doull

Simon Doull says that the Men in Blue have checked all their boxes heading into the business end of the tournament and that there isn’t a true weakness in the Indian team. He believes that Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have silenced the doubters with their knock against Sri Lanka.

“You look at what the bowlers are doing, there was never a question mark. Shubman and Shreyas were the keys today. They silenced everybody. India now have all their boxes ticked. Shreyas really played an innings of note. Now he will walk tall knowing that he has played an innings of significant contribution and so every box is ticked,” Simon Doull added.

The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites to win the championship, as they have almost met all the requirements needed to win the event. It’s worth noting that home teams have won the World Cup since the 2011 edition and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to continue their dominating performance in the knockout stages of the mega event.