ODI World Cup 2023: He Knows That 49th Century Will Come Sooner Or Later – Harbhajan Singh On Virat Kohli Chasing The Massive Feat

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: He Knows That 49th Century Will Come Sooner Or Later – Harbhajan Singh On Virat Kohli Chasing The Massive Feat

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Knows That 49th Century Will Come Sooner Or Later &#8211; Harbhajan Singh On Virat Kohli Chasing The Massive Feat

Indian World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh believes that Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli won’t be overly disappointed that he didn’t score his 49th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The 34-year-old batted brilliantly against the 2011 runners ups falling 12 runs short of the well-deserved hundred.

In an attempt to overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI hundred record, Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI hundred against Bangladesh in Pune before missing out the centuries against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The former Indian skipper will have the opportunity to get to milestones in the remaining games of the ODI World Cup.

During a discussion with Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh feels that Virat Kohli has played exceedingly well against 2011 Runner-ups and believes that he would not beat himself for not getting a century since he will undoubtedly reach that mark soon.

“He played a good knock. He got one or two chances for sure. If that caught and bowled had been taken, we would have said that Sri Lanka bowled very well. Yes, they bowled at the right places and troubled him slightly at the start, but once he got set, he didn’t face any difficulties.”

Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh Credits: Twitter

“As usual, you will see him bat like this – Virat Kohli is being Virat Kohli, he is not doing anything less or more. He knows his game plan. The fans were disappointed because the century didn’t come but he won’t be disappointed himself. He knows that (49th) century will come sooner or later and probably at a bigger stage than this,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Virat Kohli struck 95 in an amazing run chase against the Kiwis. Against the Lankans, Kohli had a huge opportunity at 88 but came up painfully short once more and looked utterly disappointed after missing out on a hundred in Wankhede.

The Bowler Showed His Cleverness Here – Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on the Sri Lankan pacer for setting him up with a slower ball to dismiss at a crucial juncture of the game, which gave their side an opportunity to invite two new batters to the crease before Shreyas Iyer took the game away from Lankans with his counter-attacking knock.

Virat Kohli Walks Back After Dismissed By Dilshan Madhushanka
Virat Kohli Walks Back After Dismissed By Dilshan Madushanka Credits: Twitter

“Yes, as soon as the ball went up in the air because it was a slower ball. He (Kohli) had figured out the pace and bounce on the pitch but the bowler showed his cleverness here. It was a good ball because of which the ball went in the air,” Harbhajan Singh added.

On Thursday, Dilshan Madushanka chipped away at the Indian batting order while bowling with good rhythm and effective use of his cutters. He concluded with 5/80 runs picking up the important wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer in the game.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Harbhajan Singh

India National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

