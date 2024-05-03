The anticipation is high among the WWE Universe from WWE Backlash 2024 given this is the first time that this particular show is going international. While the active roster members will compete in headliner matches on the show, surprise appearances are also expected and one such could be of Charlotte Flair’s.

The speculation to see the 14-time women’s world champion at WWE Backlash 2024 comes after she was sighted in France, though the reason for her presence remains a mystery. In a photo posted on social media, the location was tagged to be Paris, the city that will host the PLE.

As her status and schedule are being kept under wraps, fans are left to wonder about whether WWE has anything planned around her for WWE Backlash 2024. Flair was also spotted attending an event with her husband and WWE Raw roster member Andrade and her presence could only be for accompanying him while recovering from an injury.

Great Evening last night with this powerhouse of a woman 💪🏻💫💛 @lindayaX pic.twitter.com/Bm7p05PRTQ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 1, 2024

Charlotte was up for a big match at Wrestlemania 40, the biggest-ever WWE premium live event if not a significant setback occurred in the form of a devastating knee injury back in December 2023 on Friday Night SmackDown in a match against Asuka.

The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion went through a successful surgery to fix the issues and quickly jumped into the rehabilitation journey, to showcase the extreme level of dedication and resilience. The assumption is that Flair will come back to action much earlier than expected and time will tell whether WWE Backlash 2024 will be graced by her presence.

WWE Backlash 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event will take place at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France on May 4. Following Smackdown, the match card for the show is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against AJ Styles

– World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane defend against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi & Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat

– The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton