Ronda Rousey has already offered insights into her early life by bringing out two separate memoirs but now her fanbase can expect to see the journey on the OTT platform. As first reported by Deadline on Thursday, she has now agreed to a deal to adapt those memoirs into a biopic for Netflix.

With this venture, Ronda Rousey will also be making her debut as a screenwriter but she will not be seen acting in it in the lead role. The second memoir of the former UFC star “Our Fight” was released this April but the movie will cover that book in addition to the earlier 2015 memoir “My Fight/Your Fight” as per the report.

Ronda Rousey wanted to be the scriptwriter for her biopic

According to what Deadline has to offer, Ronda Rousey fought hard to make sure that she remains the scriptwriter for this project. She previously worked as an intern in the story department for the agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) while prepping for the script. When her agents took the script to market, they tore off the first page so studios wouldn’t get to know who wrote it to avoid any pre-conceived biases,

“After months of working in coverage, [Ronda Rousey] was challenged by her long-time WME agents, who have been with her pre-UFC, to write the script about her life, a task she handled all by herself in just seven days, blowing away her agents [who] couldn’t believe the script was from a first time writer. The script was soon taken to the market with Chernin moving fast to land a meeting to come on as producers and after that one sit down, attached themselves as producers.”

It was last summer that we saw Ronda Rousey for one last time in a WWE ring at the Summerslam premium live event. Putting over Shayna Baszler in a lackluster match was her self-appointed duty before leaving the company in a desperate effort to up the latter’s career but it ultimately didn’t offer any help.

Away from the WWE, Ronda Rousey expressed her bitterness toward the company and the former head honchos namely the trio of Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis. The bitter relationship was cited to be the reason in her memoir that she doesn’t intend to make a comeback to the brand despite significant changes in the hierarchy.