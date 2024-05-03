Chelsea Green returned to WWE NXT programming, this week and she took the least time to utilize the opportunity to prevail on social media. Previously, she found it hard to make it on TV but after the comeback, she is quickly getting a championship opportunity set for next week. Plans also call for a big reunion for the former Hot Mess of Impact Wrestling.

During her first run with the WWE NXT brand, Chelsea Green used to be managed by Robert Stone but the two parted ways. Stone is no longer managing anyone since Von Wagner’s release, and hence WWE wants to reunite him with his former client. Here’s what Fightful Select has to offer regarding the possible reunion,

“Chelsea Green has been a talent requested in NXT for quite some time. There have been pitches since Von Wagner’s release to pair Green back up with Stone on the main roster.”

Just a day after getting drafted to SmackDown alongside her tag team partner Piper Niven in the 2024 WWE Draft, Chelsea Green made a surprise comeback on WWE NXT TV during the latest episode and she was quick to challenge Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Title on next week’s show in a backstage segment of the episode. NXT GM Ava further confirmed the match for next week and Perez was unhappy about it.

Chelsea Green claims to have returned to NXT for a title win

In an aftermath exclusive interview released on X, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion expressed her excitement about securing the title match, claiming that winning the WWE NXT Women’s title is the reason behind her return to the Black and Gold brand amidst her busy schedule. This is what Chelsea Green had to offer,

“I have a greed to go to SmackDown on the draft, but that doesn’t mean that, The Chelsea Green, future Hall of Famer, two-time WWE Women’s tag team champion can’t make a cameo … I mean it would be unfair not to … and since I am here making said cameo, I think I am going to go ahead and take Roxy’s championship and put it in the jewellery box of mine.”

Since making the NXT return, Chelsea Green has constantly been posting about becoming the new Women’s Champion on the third brand of the WWE and time will tell whether she remains successful in achieving the title.