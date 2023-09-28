ODI World Cup 2023: If Axar Patel Is Definitely Injured, Then I Think… – Muttiah Muralitharan Reveals His Choice In Place Of Axar For World Cup Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must finalize whether they intend to make any changes to the 15-man roster before today’s (September 28) deadline for squad announcements. The selecting committee is in a challenging situation as a result of Axar Patel’s injury and Ravichandran Ashwin has delivered goods for the team in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Ashwin played in two of the three ODIs against Australia and put on a fantastic performance picking crucial wickets in the middle overs. However, Washington Sundar took his spot in the lineup for the third ODI, therefore he was given a rest for the game and it will be interesting to see whether selectors and the Indian think tank would be keen to make any changes in the squad for the ODI World Cup or not.

Speaking on Star Sports, Muttiah Muralitharan feels that Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have done a good job for the team in ODI cricket. He believes that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder would get the nod for the World Cup if Axar Patel fails to recover from injury in the given time.

“I am not a selector of India and also both (Ashwin and Axar) of them are great cricketers and great spin bowlers.

“They have already picked Axar Patel in the 15, and if Axar Patel is definitely injured, then I think Ashwin will get the nod because they put Sundar and him in but still gave Ashwin a chance to play in this match. so that means if Axar is injured and he can’t get into the side, then definitely Ashwin comes in,” Muttiah Muralitharan said.

At the Asia Cup, Axar Patel strained his left quadriceps while playing Bangladesh. He went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. He was expected to be ready for the third ODI against Australia, but he has not recovered enough and it is reported that the left-all-rounder would be fit to play for the team in warm-up games.

While Ashwin did appear rusty and started slowly in the first ODI, he recovered in Indore for the second ODI.

In seven deliveries, he took three wickets, including those of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Inglis, showcasing his skillset at the highest level and the team would be looking to have him as a backup in the squad even if they retain Axar Patel for the World Cup.