No Australia Or Pakistan, Dale Steyn Predicts Two Finalists For The ICC ODI World Cup In India

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has predicted the two finalists for the ICC ODI World Cup. The much anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. England will play the opening game of the marquee event against the last time’s runner-ups New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Top Ten teams in World Cricket will participate in the tournament including defending champions England and heavyweights India and Australia. With the ODI World Cup, scheduled to start next month, many former cricketers have picked their teams that can go on to win the championship in India.

Speaking to Star Sports, Dale Steyn, who is well-known for his astute analysis and great cricket knowledge, has generated excitement among cricket fans with his prediction for the World Cup. The legendary cricketer has picked home team India and defending champions England as his favourites to go to the World Cup final.

“Yeah, I feel like the favourites would probably be India, I feel like India is going to be one of the finalists, and probably England. But my heart wants to say South Africa and India but I am kind of leaning towards India and England,” Dale Steyn said.

Given their long history in cricket and comfort playing at home, India are a strong possibility. Team India is seen as one of the favourites to make it to the final because they have a roster full of experienced players on the team. Due to their recent success in white-ball cricket and depth in both batting and bowling, the English squad has emerged as one of the most fearsome forces in limited-overs cricket and would look to defend their title in India.

My Heart Wants To Go With South Africa Making The Final – Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn expressed a sincere wish for his own South Africa to advance to the final. He emphasized that South Africa has an edge because many of its players play frequently in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and feels that the important players who have performed in Indian conditions have the potential to have a big influence on the team, such David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, and Kagiso Rabada.

“It’s a tough one, you know my heart wants to go with South Africa making the final. I would love them to make the final, their team, a lot of their players play in the IPL, they play in India regularly. They got some guys like in David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen who started to figure out those conditions and bat well there”.

“Then, there is KG Rabada who has been bowling there for ages and a lot of their other senior players have played a lot of cricket there. So I feel like they can go on and get to the finals with getting those players,” Dale Steyn added.

South Africa will begin their quest for their first-ever World Cup title on October 7 against Sri Lanka in Delhi and they have got experienced players in their lineup, who can challenge a high-quality side in the mega event in India.