ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It’s Game Over – AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It’s Game Over – AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It&#8217;s Game Over &#8211; AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has named a player who can be a game-changer in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The 360-degree batter named his fellow countryman Heinrich Klaasen, as a player who can dominate any bowling attack on his given day.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has been brilliant lately and is now scoring runs purely for fun. He began his purple patch from the start of 2023 making impactful performances for his team in the white-ball format of the game, proving to be the cleanest striker in the death overs, proving to be a nightmare for the high-quality bowlers.

Speaking to ICC, AB de Villiers believes that Heinrich Klaasen can take the game away from the opponents if he can bat for 45 minutes in the game.

Besides, he feels that he is the most impactful player in the world, who can win matches for the team single-handedly and his ability to play spin was lauded by the former South Africa skipper who urged him to help their Proteas side to win the ODI World Cup 2023.

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers Credits: Twitter

“When Heinrich Klaasen comes in and if he bats for 45 minutes, it’s game over. I can’t thank anyone who tops him. He is just explosive in that middle, certainly the most impactful player at the moment. Very, very explosive.

“He knows his game definitely the best player of spin in the world at the moment as well just all around in the form of his life and can hopefully can take that through to the final. It’ll boost well for South Africa,” Ab de Villiers said.

Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen Credits: Twitter

Given his recent form, he might be the best spin bowler outside of the subcontinent—indeed, he might even be better than players who have played their whole careers against spin on turning tracks.

The issue with Klaasen is that he gives off the impression of being a seasoned batter right away. He rarely needs much time to get into a rhythm and quickly adapt to the needs of the game.

Proteas middle-order Heinrich Klaasen has scored 316 runs at an average of 45.14 with an impressive higher strike rate to win a few games for his side in recent times. The 32-year-old would be keen to continue his fine form going into the business end of the tournament.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

AB de Villiers

Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table&#8230; &#8211; Vivian Richards On Pakistan
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think They Are A More Talented Squad Than Their Place In The Table… – Vivian Richards On Pakistan

Nov 10, 2023, 3:56 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Wins ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award For October 2023
ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Wins ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award For October 2023

Nov 10, 2023, 2:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Biggest Miss For Them In This Tournament &#8211; Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pakistan&#8217;s Poor Campaign In India
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Biggest Miss For Them In This Tournament – Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pakistan’s Poor Campaign In India

Nov 10, 2023, 2:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It&#8217;s Game Over &#8211; AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage
ODI World Cup 2023: If He Bats For 45 Minutes, It’s Game Over – AB de Villiers Names A Game Changer Going Into Knockout Stage

Nov 10, 2023, 1:52 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident &#8211; Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident – Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game

Nov 10, 2023, 12:49 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Lock The England Team In The Dressing Room And Get Them Timed Out &#8211; Wasim Akram&#8217;s Cheeky Advice To Babar Azam And Co.
ODI World Cup 2023: Lock The England Team In The Dressing Room And Get Them Timed Out – Wasim Akram’s Cheeky Advice To Babar Azam And Co.

Nov 10, 2023, 12:14 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic