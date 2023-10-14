ODI World Cup 2023: If The Requirement Is There, Players Are Ready To Step Up – Rohit Sharma On India’s Playing Combination Going Forward

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma earlier stated that Indian opener Shubman Gill will be available for the game against Pakistan. The youngster missed the first two games for the Men in Blue due to dengue fever. Gill has been given a chance in the starting lineup in place of Ishan Kishan.

The Indian opener has scored 1,230 runs in 20 innings at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03, being the world’s leading run-scorer in the ODI format of the game in 2023. Gill can be crucial for the team’s success in the game against Pakistan on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Rohit Sharma revealed that Shubman Gill is fully fit for the game against Pakistan and said that the team will take on call on their bowling combination once they have looked at the pitch in Ahmedabad.

“99 per cent he (Gill) will play. We’ll see tomorrow (Saturday) about that,” Rohit Sharma said.

“I don’t know. I haven’t had a look at the pitch yet. If the requirement is there, players are ready to step up,” Rohit Sharma said when asked about the possibility of including Ravichandran Ashwin in the Playing 11

Before the World Cup, India made it straightforward that they wouldn’t pick all four of their best bowlers at once. They almost always chose three of them with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja playing as primary all-rounders in the game, with other bowlers being rotated throughout the tournament depending on the conditions

I’m Not A Person Who Looks Into Those Kind Of Stats – Rohit Sharma

When Rohit Sharma was questioned about India’s World Cup winning streak, the captain downplayed the excitement, noting that a team needed to play well on a specific day to win.

“I’m not a person who looks into those kind of stats. You need to play good cricket on that particular day,” Rohit Sharma added

Both India and Pakistan have had successful starts to their World Cup campaigns. The hosts thrashed Australia by six wickets in their first game in Chennai and then defeated Afghanistan comfortably by eight wickets in their second game in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green also registered two victories in the tournament coming in from tough situations. Both teams will look to register a victory in the marquee clash which is going on at the moment with Pakistan scoring 49 for one in 10 overs.

Earlier, Team India skipper won the toss and opted to field first.