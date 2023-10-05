ODI World Cup 2023: “If You Ask A Common Man, He Would You Have To Win Against Pakistan But…” – Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On Intense Rivalry Between India And Pakistan

Indian World Cup Winner Sunil Gavaskar feels that India-Pakistan games are as important as winning the World Cup. India – Pakistan games are considered as one of the biggest matches in the world and is among the most-viewed sports games.

The much-awaited World Cup 2023 match between the team and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India currently plays Pakistan only in international competitions like the World Cup and Asia Cup, which offers high-quality matches in recent times with players from both teams stepping up for their team in the high-octane qualities.

Speaking on India Today Conclave, Sunil Gavaskar opened up about the importance of winning the Pakistan game in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India and feels that there is always a pressure of expectation to win the game against arch-rivals in such big events.

“We have to win the World Cup but this match is important. In terms of expectations, if you ask the common man, he would say you have to win against Pakistan but we also have a World Cup to win. We are definitely favourites, no question about that,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

The cricket fans, however, are no longer able to witness India and Pakistan play frequently. The bilateral series does not feature any matches between the two teams because of political unrest and security reasons.

Pakistan Look A Below-ordinary Side – Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian spinner, believes that Pakistan would not be a contender to win the ODI World Cup in India given their current form in the 50-over format of the game. He also believes that while they are a very good T20 team, their team performance in the Asia Cup and Warm-up matches has been below average, and backs the Rohit Sharma-led team to defeat their archrivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

“I don’t see Pakistan going forward in this tournament. They are a good T20 side but from what I have seen of the Asia Cup and the warm-up matches, they look a below-ordinary side. I don’t see India’s record changing against Pakistan,” Harbhajan Singh said.

India-Pakistan first faced off in a World Cup match in 1992, with India winning in Sydney by a score of 43 runs. India has now maintained a perfect record of seven victories out of seven matches versus Pakistan in World Cup fixtures, going on an unbroken winning streak and they would look to continue the record in the home conditions.