ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: If You Can’t Win, Then At Least Compete – Ramiz Raja Slams Pakistan Over Their Lack Of Fight Against India

SW Desk

Oct 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: If You Can&#8217;t Win, Then At Least Compete &#8211; Ramiz Raja Slams Pakistan Over Their Lack Of Fight Against India

Former Pakistan chief selector Ramiz Raja slammed the Pakistan team over their disappointing seven-wicket loss against arch-rivals India in their third game of the ODI World Cup. Babar Azam-led failed to put up a fight against the Men in Blue in the marquee clash in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Green were outplayed on Saturday because they were unable to match the home team’s performance. In their 2023 ODI World Cup encounter against India on Saturday, Pakistan lost their final eight wickets for just 36 runs, an embarrassing batting collapse on the bigger stage of the game.

Speaking on ICC Review, Ramiz Raja lamented Pakistan’s failure to rise to the occasion and compete with India in their much-awaited encounter and expressed worry about the implications of the loss for his former team’s hopes of winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

“This should hurt Pakistan because they weren’t able to compete, When you’re playing against India it’s such an environment where it’s 99 per cent India fans and crowds, you’re overwhelmed. I understand all of that.

Ramiz Raja
Ramiz Raja Credits: Twitter

“But Babar Azam has led this side for a good four or five years, so you’ve got to rise to the occasion. If you can’t win, then at least compete. Pakistan weren’t able to do that.” Ramiz Raja said.

Team India continued their streak of defeating Pakistan in ODI World Cups by handing Pakistan a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss in the game. It was India’s fifth successive triumph over Pakistan in the 50-over format and their eighth straight victory in as many ODI World Cup games.

They’ve Got To Be Brutally Honest In Those Team Meetings – Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja feels that this loss will affect the morale of the team and urged the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and other senior players to motivate the youngsters in the team to come good in the remaining games. He believes that the team needs to work on their spin bowling options and batters’ performance after being set in the middle.

“It’s going to hurt them. It’s a scarring, it’s a pasting, it’s a battering and they’ve been outpaced and outplayed in all three departments. Babar Azam and the senior players will have to rally around some of the young kids and have got to find an answer.

Mickey Arthur And Babar Azam
Mickey Arthur And Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

“They’ve got to be brutally honest in those team meetings. I think that is where Pakistan needs to start. On the drawing board saying that our spin has been struggling, we shouldn’t get out after scoring 50 or a 49, and what were the tailenders doing?” Ramiz Raja added.

Pakistan will attempt to move past this disappointing performance and return to the competition stronger. Babar Azam-led side will take on the five-time champions Australia in their next game of the marquee event on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Ramiz Raja

