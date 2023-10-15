SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: You Think You Can Get Away With This – Wasim Akram Teardown Mickey Arthur Over His Reason For Loss Against India

SW Desk

Oct 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: You Think You Can Get Away With This &#8211; Wasim Akram Teardown Mickey Arthur Over His Reason For Loss Against India

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram lambasted Mickey Arthur, the team’s director over his comments on their loss against India in Ahmedabad, where they were outplayed by seven wickets in the match. The Men in Green were never in the game against India, letting the match down in a poor manner.

Wasim Akram’s response came after Mickey Arthur voiced his disappointment that the local supporters had exclusively cheered for India during the match. Speaking at the post-match press conference, The 55-year-old asked who is in charge of planning the ODI World Cup: the International Cricket Council (ICC) or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Look, I’d be lying if I said it did. It didn’t seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn’t hear, ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ coming through the microphones too often tonight,” Mickey Arthur said.

Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram Credits: Twitter

Speaking on A Sports, Wasim Akram questioned on the team strategies for the match, such as how they would tackle the threat posed by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, rather than talking about extraneous subjects.

“Bhaiya hame ye batao aap logo ne kya plan kiya tha? (Brother, tell me what was the plan?) Kuldeep Yadav ko kaese khelna hai? (How did you prepare to play Kuldeep Yadav?) That’s what we want to hear. Not this random stuff. You think you can get away with this. No, you can’t, unfortunately,” Wasim Akram said.

The Men in Blue were supported by a crowd that numbered close to 1,25,000 in the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, where the Pakistan players might have felt the pressure in the game with a lot of stakes in Ahmedabad.

As A Coach, He Shouldn’t Have Said That – Moin Khan 

Wasim Akram’s thoughts were mirrored by former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Moin Khan also claimed Mickey Arthur shouldn’t have discussed the audience at all and feels that he should have been more professional in the field.

IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023
IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Credits: Twitter

“[Mickey Arthur is] diverting attention. A lot of people are disheartened and you’re making them emotional. I think he should discuss what is his job as a professional rather than showing a new path. As a coach, he shouldn’t have said that,” Moin Khan said.

Pakistan will look to put this poor performance behind to come back stronger in the tournament. The next match for Babar Azam and the company will take on the five-time champions Australia place on October 20 at Bangalore’s MA Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Mickey Arthur

Moin Khan

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Wasim Akram

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
That Was One Setback Which He Took Positively And Turned It Around For Himself &#8211; Amol Muzumdar On Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Turn Around Post 2011 World Cup Snub
That Was One Setback Which He Took Positively And Turned It Around For Himself – Amol Muzumdar On Rohit Sharma’s Turn Around Post 2011 World Cup Snub

Oct 17, 2023, 5:40 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah &#8211; Wasim Akram&#8217;s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf&#8217;s Bowling
ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah – Wasim Akram’s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf’s Bowling

Oct 17, 2023, 5:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia – Reports

Oct 17, 2023, 4:43 PM

He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets &#8211; Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi&#8217;s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup
He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets – Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi’s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup

Oct 17, 2023, 1:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Will Take It And Cope With It As Well &#8211; Ricky Ponting On Indian Skipper Handling Pressure In High Octane Matches
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Will Take It And Cope With It As Well – Ricky Ponting On Indian Skipper Handling Pressure In High Octane Matches

Oct 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me &#8211; Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner&#8217;s Reaction At The On-field Umpire
ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me – Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner’s Reaction At The On-field Umpire

Oct 17, 2023, 12:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic