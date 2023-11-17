ODI World Cup 2023: I’m Very Disappointed, Ready To Fight For South Africa Even At This Age – Imran Tahir’s Emotional Statement After Proteas Heartbreaking Loss

Veteran South African spinner Imran Tahir didn’t mince his choice of words to criticize South Africa’s poor performance against Australia in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Eden Gardens. The Proteas once again failed to cross the final four stages of the tournament because of their inability to perform well under pressure in the ICC competitions.

Five-time champions Australia beat South Africa in a thrilling three-wicket match on Thursday once again failing to qualify for the finals of the tournament. Despite David Miller’s determined 101, South Africa were unable to defend the total with their valiant bowling, as the Pat Cummins-led side held their nerves to win the highly-fought encounter.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Imran Tahir lambasted the South African team for their approach in the game and questioned about the tactics of Temba Bavuma’s field setting in the game, which saw them give up a lot of opportunities in the slip.

Tahir also felt that Proteas would make it to the final day of play if youngsters were brought in for the team and also added that he is ready to play for the team even at this age.

“It is all about mindset. If you are going out on the field, are you going as a warrior? You are persisting with a bowler who’s bowling 90mph (Coetzee), but you didn’t keep a slip for him. Then, you concede a four from slips when they need 25 runs to win. As a captain, and even as senior players, you should know such things,” Imran Tahir said.

“This is a big game, not a normal, bilateral match. Youngsters don’t realize what more this bunch could’ve done. Sure, a South African team will eventually reach a final. Youngsters will come”.

“We believed in this team, and they won’t be the first heroes to reach the final. If you keep squandering such chances… today, the ground was full. There are 54 million South Africans who were behind you. Personally, I’m very disappointed. Give me a South Africa kit right now, I’m ready to fight even at this age,” Imran Tahir added.

Australia defeated the South African squad in the World Cup semifinal for the third time; Proteas had previously lost to Australia in the last four stages in 1999 and 2007 and the proteas would look to bring in a few youngsters in the team before the next ODI World Cup, which would be hosted by them in 2027.